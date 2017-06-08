America's Cup - Racing expected to proceed in Semis

Artemis Racing and Softbank Team Japan - Semi-Finals, Day 12 - 35th America's Cup - Bermuda June 8, 2017

by Richard Gladwell, Sail-world.com/nz today at 2:47 pmStrong winds are blowing on the Great Sound, but Race Director Iain Murray said at this morning's media briefing, that the expectation was for winds to ease to a sailable 18-20kts.Two races are scheduled - an hour apart for the two remaining Challengers in the Semis - Softbank Team Japan and Artemis Racing (Sweden).The Dean Barker skippered Softbank Team Japan went into yesterday with a 3-1 lead but was not able to best his rival Nathan Outteridge - losing three races to the Australian helmsman.Artemis Racing now sits one race away, with four wins, from joining Emirates Team New Zealand in the Challenger Final, with two opportunities to do it in the best of nine series.Ironically today is expected to be the last of the big breezes for almost a week when the Challenger Final will be sailed, beginning on Saturday.Three AC50's are expected out on the Great Sound today, with Defender Oracle Team USA inviting Softbank Team Japan to sail with them on the Race course area until 1.00pmArtemis Racing is out already having sailed down from the main base at Morgan's Point.The first finalist, Emirates Team New Zealand is expected to have some more time in the shed, addressing issues that arose from yesterday's race sessions after the teams pitchpole in Race 4 of the series.Land Rover BAR who were eliminated in the other Semi-Final is expected to begin the pack-out today. They will be joined by another team at the end of today.If no racing is possible, then Artemis Racing as the points leader will go through to the Challenger Final.11 am – 1 pm: Defender Access PeriodSF 2 R8: Artemis Racing v. SoftBank Team Japan 2:08 pmSF 2 R9*: SoftBank Team Japan v. Artemis Racing 3:06 pm