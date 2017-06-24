Please select your home edition
America's Cup - Race Director not optimistic of racing on Day 3

by Richard Gladwell, Sail-World.com/NZ today at 3:25 pm
Emirates Team New Zealand with Oracle Team USA ready to head out for a Practice Sail - June 24, 2017 Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
When asked at this morning's media conference as to the chances of racing today, Race Director Iain Murray picked up the glass of water in front of him, waved it around, and asked: 'Anyone got a better crystal ball than this?'

Today is now officially forecast for winds of 5-8Kts at the scheduled start time of 2.00pm, with winds dropping to 5-7kts at 3.00pm and 4-7kts at 4.00pm

Predictwind.com has the breeze a little stronger and within the range prescribed for racing.

Previously when conditions are marginal Iain Murray has given an informal ranking of low, medium or high confidence that racing would take place.

Today he wouldn't be drawn when asked specifically.

The minimum wind limit is 6kts, and under the so-called 'rolling boxcar' system of measurement used at this regatta, wind sampling is done under a computer controlled system, with the sampling period starting at eight minutes before the race start. If the 30-second average drops below 6kts then the countdown is stopped and re-started.

If there is a continuous period for five minutes with the wind alarm not being triggered, then the start will proceed, and the competitors are told via radio that the start is live and that call is made three minutes before the start.

It is an excellent, efficient and very fair system.

Once the race has started the AC50's should be able to get enough speed and apparent wind to get to Mark 1 and then down to the Mark 2, which is a downwind leg. Going upwind should not be too much of a problem in an understrength breeze, but the real issue comes on the first downwind leg from Mark 3 to Mark 4.

The AC50's cannot sail below a beam reach in less than 5kts of wind - Emirates Team New Zealand may be able to do it in 3 or 4kts, but as we saw in one of the Final Matches against Artemis Racing, the Kiwis aren't always a super-boat and they struggle like everyone else.

There is a 10-minute time limit for the AC50's to complete a downwind leg which would normally take just over three minutes.

Iain Murray likens an AC50 trying to sail downwind in very light conditions to trying to cut wood with a blunt saw.

It is tedious to watch and difficult to believe that with just a couple of knots more breeze the AC50's would be flying down the same leg at speeds of 15-20kts.

The scene is set on the Great Sound for racing.

Around 20 superyachts are anchored where they should be for a SW breeze.

The two heavy hitters of the America's Cup are out there - Larry Ellison and Ernesto Bertarelli - with their white superyachts parked one behind the other.

Emirates Team New Zealand and Oracle Team USA went out for a practice sail this morning to feel out the light breeze.

The Kiwis looked to be foiling. The slight surprise was that Oracle Team USA seemed to be able to foil as well downwind and upwind - indicating that they may have wrung some more potential out of their AC50 in the five-day break.

Currently (at 12.30pm) the breeze looks more solid than it did earlier this morning and there is a likelihood that at least one race will be sailed.

For the rest of the regatta, there is a forecast of stronger winds.

To get through the program up to three races can be sailed per day - with the schedule being determined by the Commercial Commissioner by 8 pm the previous day - after consulting with the TV broadcasters.

Racing has to finish by 5.00pm, which m,eans that a race won't start later than 4.35pm local time.
