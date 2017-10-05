Please select your home edition
America's Cup - RNZYS welcomes New York YC's return to Cup fold

by Emirates Team New Zealand on 5 Oct 2017
Harbour Court - Rolex New York Yacht Club Invitational Cup 2015 Rolex/Daniel Forster http://www.regattanews.com
The Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron and Emirates Team New Zealand welcome the announcement that the New York Yacht Club will challenge for the 36th America’s Cup.

To have the most famous yacht club in America’s Cup history back after a 14 year hiatus is a significant boost to the event and the principles of tradition and fair play which the Protocol for the 36th America’s Cup is built on.

Grant Dalton, CEO of Emirates Team New Zealand was quick to welcome the news of the challenge having had long associations with two of the key yachtsmen leading the Challenge- Doug DeVos and the CEO Terry Hutchinson- formerly Emirates Team New Zealand tactician in Valencia in 2007.

Hap Fauth's Bell Mente takes first place in IRC 1. - 160th New York Yacht Club Annual Regatta 2014 © Rolex/Daniel Forster http://www.regattanews.com
“As exciting as it is to have a challenge from the New York Yacht Club, I am equally enthused having Hap Fauth, Doug & Terry in the America’s Cup. They are all highly respected and successful individuals and have no shortage of achievements in the top level of competitive monohull sailing in the Maxi72 class and the TP52 classes with series wins and World Championships to their names.”

“There is no question that they will be a formidable Challenger.”

Complete focus from owner/helmsman Doug DeVos helped lead Quantum Racing to victory in the 52 Super Series class © Quantum Key West Race Week / PhotoBoat.com
Official entries for the 36th America’s Cup do not open until 1st January 2018 but with initial intentions from Land Rover BAR and Groupama Team France as well as additional interest from both past and prospective teams to also challenge it is an exciting time for Emirates Team New Zealand and the Defending Yacht Club The Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron.

“We are delighted to have received confirmation from Commodore Phil Lotz at the New York Yacht Club that they will be challenging for the Cup in 2021.” said Steve Mair, Commodore of the Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron.

“It will be fantastic to have the New York Yacht Club and their challenging team Bella Mente Quantum Racing here in Auckland. Having had confirmation now from both of the original yacht clubs that challenged for, and defended the first race in 1851, shows that AC36 will again be something very special indeed.”

