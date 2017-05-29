Please select your home edition
America's Cup - Qualifiers Race Day 3 action-shots by Ricardo Pinto
by America's Cup today at 6:30 am
2017 America's Cup - Qualifiers Race Day 3 ACEA / Ricardo Pinto
http://photo.americascup.com/
Photographer Ricardo Pinto was in air at 2017 America's Cup and provided this gallery of images from Qualifiers Race Day 3.
2017 America's Cup - Qualifiers Race Day 3 © ACEA / Ricardo Pinto http://photo.americascup.com/
2017 America's Cup - Qualifiers Race Day 3 © ACEA / Ricardo Pinto http://photo.americascup.com/
2017 America's Cup - Qualifiers Race Day 3 © ACEA / Ricardo Pinto http://photo.americascup.com/
2017 America's Cup - Qualifiers Race Day 3 © ACEA / Ricardo Pinto http://photo.americascup.com/
2017 America's Cup - Qualifiers Race Day 3 © ACEA / Ricardo Pinto http://photo.americascup.com/
2017 America's Cup - Qualifiers Race Day 3 © ACEA / Ricardo Pinto http://photo.americascup.com/
2017 America's Cup - Qualifiers Race Day 3 © ACEA / Ricardo Pinto http://photo.americascup.com/
2017 America's Cup - Qualifiers Race Day 3 © ACEA / Ricardo Pinto http://photo.americascup.com/
2017 America's Cup - Qualifiers Race Day 3 © ACEA / Ricardo Pinto http://photo.americascup.com/
2017 America's Cup - Qualifiers Race Day 3 © ACEA / Ricardo Pinto http://photo.americascup.com/
2017 America's Cup - Qualifiers Race Day 3 © ACEA / Ricardo Pinto http://photo.americascup.com/
Related Articles
America's Cup - QRR 1 images by Studio Borlenghi-Gattini
Studio Borlenghi-Gattini provided this gallery of images from Louis Vuitton America's Cup Qualifiers Round Robin 1.
Studio Borlenghi-Gattini provided this gallery of images from Louis Vuitton America's Cup Qualifiers Round Robin 1.
Posted today at 5:45 am
America's Cup - Day 3 - Paul Cayard reports from Bermuda
Final three races of Round Robin 1 held today on Great Sound. The conditions were a bit windier than the first two days
The final three races of Round Robin 1 were held today on Great Sound. The conditions were a bit windier than the first two days and the surprises kept coming.
Posted today at 5:28 am
America's Cup - Day 3 - Nic Douglass reports from Bermuda
Artemis Racing penalty in R14 vs Emirates Team New Zealand given in error but result stands...
Artemis Racing penalty in R14 vs Emirates Team New Zealand given in error but result stands... Today with Nathan Outteridge of Artemis Racing on the epic race between Sweden and Emirates Team New Zealand plus talking right through the penalty.
Posted today at 3:43 am
America's Cup - Iain Murray on today - 29 May 2017
Iain Murray, Regatta Director provides a review on what we can expect as the teams move into their higher wind range
Iain Murray, Regatta Director provides a review on what we can expect as the teams move into their higher wind range today, and on what speeds we can expect the boats to reach.
Posted today at 3:35 am
America's Cup history made in Bermuda on Day 3
Today was a signal moment in America's Cup history.
Today was a signal moment in America's Cup history. For the first time in 166 years, an official voluntarily admitted making a mistake! Chief Umpire Richard Slater made the historic admission a couple of hours after racing had concluded
Posted today at 2:23 am
America's Cup - Images from a controversial Day 3 in Bermuda
Three races were sailed in the third day of Round Robin racing in Bermuda.
Three races were sailed in the third day of Round Robin racing in Bermuda. There were many surprises and the day ended in a major controversy. Here's Sail-World's on the water view of the day's action.
Posted on 29 May
America's Cup - Umpires admit error in controversial win for Kiwis
The Chief Umpire for the America's Cup says that on review a wrong call was made to penalise the Swedish Challenger
The Chief Umpire for the America's Cup says that on review a wrong call was made to penalise the Swedish Challenger America’s Cup Race Management (ACRM), the independent organization that oversees the sporting and competitive rules of the America’s Cup, has announced its perspective on the contentious penalty given to Artemis Racing in race 14 of the first Round Robin stage of the Louis Vuitton A
Posted on 29 May
America's Cup - Contentious Calls on final day of Round Robin 1
Day 3 of the Louis Vuitton America’s Cup Qualifiers was a day of drama with Artemis Racing seeing victory in the second
Day 3 of the Louis Vuitton America’s Cup Qualifiers was a day of drama with Artemis Racing seeing victory in the second race of the day, against Emirates Team New Zealand disappear with an Umpire call and in which the five challenging teams; Land Rover BAR, Artemis Racing, SoftBank Team Japan, Groupama Team France and Emirates Team New Zealand, had their chance to enhance their positions on the le
Posted on 29 May
America's Cup - Dramatic race decided by penalties
Emirates Team New Zealand lined up against Sweden’s Artemis Racing in a most dramatic race on Day 3 of the Qualifiers
Emirates Team New Zealand lined up against Sweden’s Artemis Racing in the most dramatic race of the first Louis Vuitton America’s Cup Qualifiers. The race was always going to be a close one, pitting old 49er adversaries Peter Burling and Blair Tuke up against Nathan Outteridge and Iain Jensen.
Posted on 29 May
America's Cup - Day 3 Preview and Foiling Pointers + Video
Day 3 of the 35th America's Cup has dawned bright and sunny with a fresher breeze than yesterday.
Day 3 of the 35th America's Cup has dawned bright and sunny with a fresher breeze than yesterday. Three races will be sailed today, beginning at 2.00pm local time. Toyota/Vodafone's reporter Martin Tasker previews the day's action and background. Tune in for Facebook LIVE Emirates Emirates Team New Zealand? dock out show (1pm Bermuda / 4am NZT). Iain Murray gives some foiling pointers.
Posted on 29 May
