Please select your home edition
Edition
Asia
Australia
Canada
Europe North
Europe South
New Zealand
United Kingdom
USA
YachtsandYachting.com
Cruising Northern
Cruising Southern
Marine Business
Powerboats
Fishing
NZ Boating World
Show Menu
HOME
FEATURES
CRUISING
RACING
FAVOURITES
CLUBS
CLASSES
CALENDAR
FORUM
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
WEATHER
PARTNERS
CLASSIFIEDS
JOBS
SHOPPING
NEWSLETTERS
SUBMIT NEWS
CONTACT
STATS
America's Cup - Qualifiers Race Day 2 action-shots by Ricardo Pinto
by America's Cup today at 4:55 am
2017 America's Cup - Qualifiers Race Day 2 ACEA / Ricardo Pinto
http://photo.americascup.com/
Tweet
Photographer Ricardo Pinto was on water at 2017 America's Cup and provided this gallery of images from Qualifiers Race Day 2.
2017 America's Cup - Qualifiers Race Day 2 © ACEA / Ricardo Pinto http://photo.americascup.com/
2017 America's Cup - Qualifiers Race Day 2 © ACEA / Ricardo Pinto http://photo.americascup.com/
2017 America's Cup - Qualifiers Race Day 2 © ACEA / Ricardo Pinto http://photo.americascup.com/
2017 America's Cup - Qualifiers Race Day 2 © ACEA / Ricardo Pinto http://photo.americascup.com/
2017 America's Cup - Qualifiers Race Day 2 © ACEA / Ricardo Pinto http://photo.americascup.com/
2017 America's Cup - Qualifiers Race Day 2 © ACEA / Ricardo Pinto http://photo.americascup.com/
2017 America's Cup - Qualifiers Race Day 2 © ACEA / Ricardo Pinto http://photo.americascup.com/
2017 America's Cup - Qualifiers Race Day 2 © ACEA / Ricardo Pinto http://photo.americascup.com/
2017 America's Cup - Qualifiers Race Day 2 © ACEA / Ricardo Pinto http://photo.americascup.com/
2017 America's Cup - Qualifiers Race Day 2 © ACEA / Ricardo Pinto http://photo.americascup.com/
2017 America's Cup - Qualifiers Race Day 2 © ACEA / Ricardo Pinto http://photo.americascup.com/
If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/154152
Related Articles
America's Cup - Day 2 - Paul Cayard reports from Bermuda
Six fantastic races were held today on Great Sound, Bermuda, in 12 dropping to eight knots from the southwest.
Six fantastic races were held today on Great Sound, Bermuda, in 12 dropping to eight knots from the southwest. What is of interest in a condition like this is to see who has the light air boards on and who has the all-purpose boards on.
Posted today at 4:35 am
America's Cup - The sun shines on Cammas and Burling in Bermuda
Day two of the Louis Vuitton America’s Cup Qualifiers fell on America’s Cup Endeavour Day
Day two of the Louis Vuitton America’s Cup Qualifiers fell on America’s Cup Endeavour Day, a celebration of the America’s Cup Endeavour Program, the America’s Cup’s youth education and sailing initiative.
Posted today at 4:23 am
America's Cup - Iain Murray on today
Iain Murray, provides a recap on yesterday, what we can expect today and whether he would be keen to sail an AC50.
Iain Murray, Regatta Director provides a recap on yesterday, what we can expect today and whether he would be keen to sail an AC50.
Posted today at 4:00 am
America's Cup - Oracle Team USA finishes RR1 racing with four wins
Oracle Team USA has finished Round Robin One of the Louis Vuitton America's Cup Qualifiers with a four - one record.
Oracle Team USA, the defending champion of the America's Cup, has finished Round Robin One of the Louis Vuitton America's Cup Qualifiers with a four - one record.
Posted today at 3:27 am
Spithill & Oracle Team USA take 2nd Sunday victory with win over Japan
In its third race of the day, Oracle Team USA won the start against SoftBank Team Japan
In its third race of the day, Oracle Team USA won the start against SoftBank Team Japan, with a strongly executed timed start and a long luff on the first leg, which allowed the American team to grab an early lead.
Posted today at 2:45 am
Oracle Team USA sees off the British challenger in first Sunday race
A difficult pre-start in the first of three scheduled races for Oracle Team USA on Sunday
A difficult pre-start in the first of three scheduled races for Oracle Team USA on Sunday, saw the American defender trail Land Rover BAR off the starting line.
Posted today at 2:36 am
America's Cup - Strong Day 2 for Emirates Team New Zealand
Race Day 2 for Emirates Team NZ was about getting down to business, with two big races
Race Day 2 for Emirates Team New Zealand was about getting down to business, with two big races against Softbank Team Japan and Land Rover BAR respectively In race 9 against the Japanese Emirates Team New Zealand entered on starboard and both boats stayed apart until 30 seconds to the start, duelling down below the pin-end layline.
Posted on 28 May
Louis Vuitton America's Cup – More action shots by Jude Robertson
Photographer Jude Robertson has provided this gallery of images from day one
Photographer Jude Robertson has provided this gallery of images from day one
Posted on 28 May
Louis Vuitton America's Cup Qualifiers –Day 1 images by Jude Robertson
Photographer Jude Robertson has provided this gallery of images from day one
Photographer Jude Robertson has provided this gallery of images from day one
Posted on 28 May
America's Cup - All teams on the water for Day 2 of Qualifiers
All six teams in the 35th America's Cup will be back in the water after herculean efforts by shore crews overnight.
All six teams entered in the 35th America's Cup will be back in the water after herculean efforts by the Japanese and British shore crews overnight. Six races will be sailed today with Oracle Team USA competing in three of those, in a pre-arranged schedule which sees all boats sail the same number of races in each round.
Posted on 28 May
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please
contact our team
. If you encounter any technical issues then please email
techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions
|
Privacy Policy