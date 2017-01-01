Please select your home edition
Edition
Sail Excchange 728x90 New

America's Cup - Protocol announcement for next Cup in six weeks

by Richard Gladwell/Sail-World.com/nz today at 1:37 am
Emirates Team New Zealand's America's Cup class boat, "flies" in the Southern Spars building facility. Three teams built their AC50's in their country of origin. Hamish Hooper/Emirates Team NZ http://www.etnzblog.com
The Challenger and Defender for the 36th America's Cup, to be held in Auckland have issued a statement advising that the Protocol for the 36th America's Cup will be announced in September.

As previously tipped in Sail-World the statement indicates that the regatta will be held in the early 2021 - probably in February. The last America's Cup staged in New Zealand got underway on February 15, 2003.

It is not known whether the two parties will negotiate for a longer Challenger Selection Series than the three week affair sailed in Bermuda on a very compressed schedule.

Previous Challenger Selection Series held in Auckland have got underway in October for a Match in February. But the size of the Challenger Selection series is determined to some extent with the number of entries received.

So far there are two definites - being the Challenger of Record, Luna Rossa, and Land Rover BAR (GBR) who already have full funding for their campaign for the 36th America's Cup. The British team also has a specialist America's Cup base in Portsmouth along with many supporting programmes and initiatives and are the strongest team in this regard.

The statement also includes the comment that there will be a nationality clause and a constructed in country clause in the new Protocol.

The nationality clause means that the other potential entrants will all have to stay on ice for 6-8 weeks as except for the British and French. In the last Cup all other Challengers sailed 'rainbow teams', comprising a mixed nationality of professional sailors.

The Australian afterguard on Oracle Team USA on the tow home after racing on Day 4 America's Cup Match - 35th America's Cup - Bermuda June 25, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
The Australian afterguard on Oracle Team USA on the tow home after racing on Day 4 America's Cup Match - 35th America's Cup - Bermuda June 25, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz


With the likelihood that the Protocol will have a much stiffer requirement than the minimal requirement in the 35th America's Cup that only one member of the sailing crew need to hold a passport of the Challenging/Defending Club. The percentage that has been bandied around America's Cup pundits is 70-80% however with small crew numbers, it is very hard to find a percentage that gives a whole number across several crew numbers - and the more likely outcome is that all but one or two crew will have to be nationals of the Challenging/Defending Club.

Australia is nation worst affected by a stringent nationality rule, being the most represented nation in the 'rainbow' teams. The last time Australia was able to mount a Challenge was with the Young Australia team in Auckland in 2000, which was on a shoe-string budget. Australia could not even field a team in the Red Bull Youth America's Cup series in Bermuda.

More home builds
Constructed in Country refers back to a phrase in the 19th century Deed of Gift which governs the conduct of the America's Cup. It requires the yachts to be 'constructed in the country to which the Challenging Club belongs.'

In previous America's Cups this has been defined in the Protocol to mean various acceptable levels of compliance.

For the 35th America's Cup the requirement was just for a 2.7 metre long section of the bow had to be completed in the country of origin, and the 13 metres of the America's Cup Class wingsailed catamaran could be built in any country.

Oracle Team USA and Softbank Team Japan both built their boats at Core Builders Composites in Warkworth to the north of Auckland, along with all tooling and wingsails for most of the competitors. Emirates Team New Zealand had their hulls and wingsails built at Southern Spars in West Auckland with crossbeams coming from Cookson Boats.

Hull lamination - Southern Spars AC50 build - December 2016 © Southern Spars
Hull lamination - Southern Spars AC50 build - December 2016 © Southern Spars


In spite of a very light Constructed in Country requirement, two of the teams Land Rover BAR and Artemis Racing built their own boats in their own country for the 35th America's Cup.

One advantage of the approach taken for the last America's Cup was that Core Builders Composites were able to produce the tooling for all boats to be constructed to one design shapes for the hulls and some other basic components.

Previously America's Cups have been open design and the use of common tooling and one design reduced the build costs considerably - making for an easier entry of new teams. The use of a partial one design also allowed a minimum build specification to be required and these features went a long way towards reducing the breakdown rate in Bermuda, the same as a similar approach had also reduced the breakdown rate in the Volvo Ocean Race.

Even with the one design hulls and crossbeams, there was still ample opportunity for designers, and design excellence was a key factor in Emirates Team New Zealand's winning boat in the 35th America's Cup.

The previous Protocol for the 34th America's Cup was more in line with previous Constructed in Country requirement for the 34th America's Cup in San Francisco which required the hulls of the AC72's used in san Francisco to be constructed in their country of origin.

With the globalisation of manufacturing the Constructed in Country requirement has become an anachronism and particularly so with the wingsailed multihulls with their multiplicity of components - only some of which have to be built in the country of origin.

The watering down of the Constructed in Country rule began with the New York Yacht Club in the 1970's when it was allowed for USA made sailcloth to be used to build the sails for the 12 Metre class which was used in the America's Cup at that time. Previously the Challengers had to manufacture their own sail cloth. If the requirement of the Deed of Gift were applied strictly then it would be almost impossible for any country to build without importing any raw materials.

The Protocol for the last America's Cup was not until seven months after the conclusion of the 34th America's Cup in San Francisco - that timeline will be halved with a . September 2017 announcement.

AC50's under construction at Core Builders Composites in Warkworth. © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
AC50's under construction at Core Builders Composites in Warkworth. © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz


There is no word on the Class/type of boat that will be used, or when that will be announced. That matter has to be quickly addressed so that potential Challengers do not feel that the Challenger of Record (who under the Deed of Gift names the dimensions of the yacht they wish to sail in the Cup) and the Defender don't have the benefit of inside information and use that to get a design jump on other teams.

Additionally there is a lot of wingsailed multihull kit in the previous Challengers' boatsheds which can be sold off to new teams as a starter kit. If a monohull is selected then that gear becomes completely obselete.

The statement reads - the Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron and Circolo della Vela Sicilia as the Challenger of Record, together with their respective representative teams Emirates Team New Zealand and Luna Rossa Challenge, are pleased to announce that the Protocol establishing the parameters for the 36th America's Cup will be released in September 2017.

The proposed dates for the event will be further detailed in the Protocol but the Defender and the Challenger of Record are considering the possibility of the 36th America's Cup Match and the preceding Challenger Selection Series being conducted in Auckland in early 2021 during the New Zealand summer.

In recognition of the fundamental condition of the Deed of Gift that the Cup be preserved as a perpetual Challenge Cup for friendly competition between foreign countries, the Protocol will contain a 'constructed in country' requirement for competing yachts and a nationality requirement for competing crew members.

BIA 2017 Sydney 660x82 SailingJeanneau Sunfast 660x82Cooper Teamwear 660x82 1

Related Articles

America's Cup - Emirates Team NZ complete tour of main centres
Emirates Team New Zealand have finished their America's Cup Victory Tour with a final parade in chilly Dunedin Emirates Team New Zealand have finished their America's Cup Victory Tour with a final parade in chilly Dunedin in the lower South Island. With New Zealand currently being lashed by the worst storm of the winter temperatures were around 6C, however once again there was a large crowd to greet the team and America's Cup, and a warm welcome.
Posted on 13 Jul America's Cup - Sleet and snow doesn't deter Christchurch crowds
Despite the South Island of New Zealand being hit with the worst storm of the winter, crowds turned out in Christchurch Despite the South Island of New Zealand being hit with the worst storm of the winter, crowds turned out in Christchurch to welcome the America's Cup during the hour long parade. A feature of the parade has been allowing the fans to get close to, touch the Cup and have selfies taken with the Cup and members of Emirates Team New Zealand.
Posted on 12 Jul America's Cup - Wellington turns on great day and big crowd for parade
New Zealand's love affair with the America's Cup and Emirates Team NZ was underlined again today in Wellington. .New Zealand's love affair with the America's Cup and Emirates Team New Zealand was underlined again today with the second of four street parades in Wellington. The Capital City turned on a cracker of a day which, along with the school holidays helped generate a big turn-out to welcome the Auld Mug and America's Cup team.
Posted on 11 Jul Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron - The new home of the America's Cup
Top sailing photographer, Carlo Borlenghi captured these images as the Auld Mug settled back into familiar surroundings. The Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron has become the new home of the America's Cup - the first club in the 166 year history of the premier trophy in sailing to regain the Auld Mug. Top sailing photographer, Carlo Borlenghi captured these images as the Auld Mug settled back into familiar surroundings.
Posted on 8 Jul America's Cup - Emirates Team NZ's ticker tape parade + Video
Auckland turned on a wet day on the America's Cup Street Parade on Thursday. Auckland turned on a wet day on the America's Cup Street Parade on Thursday. Emirates Team NZ compiled this video of the highlights of the day
Posted on 7 Jul America's Cup - More images from Carlo Borlenghi of the Cup parade
Top international photographer, Carlo Borlenghi, was on hand to follow the welcome home parade in Auckland Top international photographer, Carlo Borlenghi, was on hand to follow the welcome home parade in Auckland for the America's Cup, won last month by Emirates Team New Zealand for the Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron. A crowd of 80,000 fans greeted the Cup, many of who could remember a similar parade for the first NZ win in 1995 with Sir peter Blake and Sir Russell Coutts
Posted on 6 Jul America's Cup - Carlo Borlenghi's images of the Cup parade in Auckland
Top international photographer, Carlo Borlenghi, was on hand to follow the welcome home parade in Auckland Top international photographer, Carlo Borlenghi, was on hand to follow the welcome home parade in Auckland for the America's Cup, won last month by Emirates Team New Zealand for the Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron. A crowd of 80,000 fans greeted the Cup, many of who could remember a similar parade for the first NZ win in 1995 with Sir peter Blake and Sir Russell Coutts
Posted on 6 Jul America's Cup - Images as Auckland celebrates the Cup's return
Auckland crowds, estimated at 80,000, braved thunder, lightning and rain to welcome Emirates Team NZ Auckland crowds, estimated at 80,000, braved thunder, lightning and rain to give Emirates Team New Zealand and the America's Cup an enthusiastic welcome in scenes reminiscent of a similar parade in 1995 when Sir Peter Blake and Sir Russell Coutts returned with the Auld Mug from San Diego.
Posted on 6 Jul America's Cup - Huge crowds brave rain and thunder to welcome Cup
A crowd estimated at over 80,000 lined Auckland's streets and waterfront to welcome Emirates Team New Zealand A crowd estimated at over 80,000 lined Auckland's streets and waterfront to welcome Emirates Team New Zealand and the America's Cup back to New Zealand. The parade began halfway down Auckland's main street and worked its way around the waterfront to the Viaduct Harbour, when the premier trophy in sailing was put aboard a ferry along with the team and some media to tour the waterfront.
Posted on 6 Jul America's Cup - On the Emirates A380 with Emirates Team New Zealand
Top sailing photographer, Carlo Borlenghi travelled with Emirates Team New Zealand from Bermuda to Dubai Top sailing photographer, Carlo Borlenghi travelled with Emirates Team New Zealand from Bermuda to Dubai and back to Auckland. Here's his images from the plane as the America's Cup and winning team team travelled non-stop on an Emirates A-380
Posted on 5 Jul
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy