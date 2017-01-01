America's Cup - Progress of Emirates Team NZ and Toyota NZ Road Tour

by Sail-World.com today at 3:11 amThe team's tour of yacht clubs in the provinces sits alongside the tour of the principal cities after the team's return from Bermuda. On Friday, the tour started at Taipa Sailing Club in the far north, before travelling to KeriKeri and Whangarei on Saturday and Thames and Whitianga on Sunday.Yesterday the team visited flood ravaged Edgecumbe on the East Coast of the North Island before travelling inland to Rotorua in the afternoon.Tomorrow, Wednesday is the final club in the North Island section of the tour taking in Napier with two functions scheduled at the Napier Soundshell (1300-1430hrs) and at the Napier Sailing Club (1500-1630hrs).The tour then goes to the South Island as follows:14.45pm – 17.55pm – Interislander Ferry18.00pm - 19.00pm Parade from Bullring in Picton – Street parade in Picton Township17.00pm – 19.00pm – West Coast Recreation Centre on behalf of Lake Brunner Yacht Club13.15pm – 14.15pm – Public event at Churchill Park19.00pm-21.30pm Fundraising Event for Pleasant Point Yacht Club at Air Force Museum, Christchurch. Seats/tickets need to be purchased.12.00pm – 14.00pm – Public event at Timaru Yacht and Powerboat Club16.30pm – 19.00pm – Horse and Cart from Brydone Hotel to North Otago Yacht and Powerboat Club then public event at Club from about 17.00pm17.00pm – 19.00pm Public event in Queenstown at Wakatipu Yacht Club. It will be a casual BBQ event at Club with an open day for junior sailors.15.00pm – 16.30pm Event at Civic Theatre in Invercargill17.00pm – 19.00pm Public event at New Plymouth Yacht Club

















