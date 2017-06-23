Please select your home edition
America's Cup - Predictwind pitches breeze to Emirates Team NZ's forte

by Richard Gladwell, Sail-World.com/NZ today at 8:05 pm
New Zealand fans at the Royal Dockyard, Bermuda - June 23, 2017 America's Cup - Bermuda Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
The latest forecast from Predictwind.com for the Great Sound, Bermuda is for light winds just above the minimum allowed for racing on Saturday and slightly more on Sunday.

That is the same wind band as for the first two days of racing, when Emirates Team New Zealand showed Oracle Team USA their transoms, to lead around every mark of the course in the first four races.

If the wind drops below the minimum 6kts for racing and the 35th America's Cup is extended into next week, then Defender Oracle Team USA should get back into their comfort zone with the forecast predicted to be puffing to 15kt plus. Those are the conditions where Oracle Team USA beat the New Zealanders twice in the Qualifiers, and where the teams that have been resident in Bermuda have done a lot of sailing in the last two years.

Predictwind - June 23-27, 2017 for the final four days of America's Cup racing on the Great Sound Bermuda © PredictWind
Predictwind - June 23-27, 2017 for the final four days of America’s Cup racing on the Great Sound Bermuda © PredictWind



Those conditions prevailed for the Qualifiers and Playoffs of the Challenger Selection Series, dropping back to light winds on the last day of the Finals when Emirates Team New Zealand was able to seal up the Challenger spot with a 56-second win over the second placed Challenger Artemis Racing.

In fact, in terms of wins - given that Artemis Racing beat Oracle Team USA twice in the Qualifiers, and it is arguable that the Defending Champion has only the third fastest boat in the regatta.

Both teams wrapped up their preparations today with Emirates Team New Zealand having a short session and Oracle Team USA having a longer one.

Afterwards, both teams seemed reasonably relaxed, with many of the Emirates Team New Zealand wider team helping out with the washing and drying of the AC50 before she was put away in the shed ahead of tomorrow's racing.

Relaxed scene as Oracle Team USA pulls into their dock after a final training session - America's Cup 2017, June 23, 2017 - Great Sound Bermuda © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Relaxed scene as Oracle Team USA pulls into their dock after a final training session - America's Cup 2017, June 23, 2017 - Great Sound Bermuda © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz


Oracle Team USA came in later in the day and were foiling down the Great Sound, rounding Alinghi principal Ernesto Bertarelli's superyacht Vava before heading for their base in the Royal Dockyard.

The only racing today on the Great Sound was the AC Endeavour Junior Hobie Wave Regatta, with two crash-helmeted young sailors crewing Hobie Wave catamarans in fleet racing. They will be featuring again in the half-time racing in the America's Cup tomorrow. Today the New Zealand crew was leading that event too.

Trevor Mallard, former Minister for the America's Cup and long-time Emirates Team New Zealand supporter - even when the political tide was running against the team - was spotted in the team base this afternoon, dressed in team kit.

On early Friday evening, the Bermudan sky has become overcast, and wind increased to 14-17kts - exactly what was forecast for this time by Predictwind.com. If the weather prediction application developed by former Alinghi meteorologist, Jon Bilger is correct at 2.00pm tomorrow afternoon, then Emirates Team New Zealand should be in their preferred wind band, and most here are expecting to see a repeat of the result of the first four races.

Emirates Team New Zealand boat-wash - June 23, 2017 America's Cup - Bermuda © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Emirates Team New Zealand boat-wash - June 23, 2017 America's Cup - Bermuda © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz


That being the case Oracle Team USA will have a very difficult task indeed. If Emirates Team New Zealand go on to win the 35th America's Cup, Peter Burling and Blair Tuke will create sailing history by being the first to win and Olympic Gold Medal and an America's Cup within a 12 month period. That simple statistic probably says more about the Emirates Team New Zealand program than any other indicator.

However, many New Zealand supporters still have vivid memories of San Francisco and know that the fortunes of an America's Cup team can literally turn with just a single split-second error. And counting America's Cup chickens before they have hatched is definitely frowned upon here in Bermuda.

NZ crew in the Hobie Wave - America's Cup Regatta Race Week 2017, June 23, 2017 - Great Sound Bermuda © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
NZ crew in the Hobie Wave - America's Cup Regatta Race Week 2017, June 23, 2017 - Great Sound Bermuda © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz


Emirates Team NZ in the hoist - June 23, 2017 America's Cup - Bermuda © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Emirates Team NZ in the hoist - June 23, 2017 America's Cup - Bermuda © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz


Emirates Team NZ's AC50 ready for the shed - June 23, 2017 America's Cup - Bermuda © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Emirates Team NZ's AC50 ready for the shed - June 23, 2017 America's Cup - Bermuda © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz


Emirates Team New Zealand's AC50 is returned to the shed - June 23, 2017 America's Cup - Bermuda © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Emirates Team New Zealand's AC50 is returned to the shed - June 23, 2017 America's Cup - Bermuda © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz


Oracle Team USA passes Ernesto Bertarelli's Vava - June 23, 2017 America's Cup - Bermuda © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Oracle Team USA passes Ernesto Bertarelli's Vava - June 23, 2017 America's Cup - Bermuda © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz


Trevor Mallard at the Emirates Team NZ base - June 23, 2017 America's Cup - Bermuda © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Trevor Mallard at the Emirates Team NZ base - June 23, 2017 America's Cup - Bermuda © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz


Racing in the Hobie Wave - America's Cup Regatta Race Week 2017, June 23, 2017 - Great Sound Bermuda © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Racing in the Hobie Wave - America's Cup Regatta Race Week 2017, June 23, 2017 - Great Sound Bermuda © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz

Related Articles

America's Cup - New Zealand gripped in America's Cup fever
New Zealand has once again caught the America's Cup fever with this dose reported to be worse than previous years. New Zealand has once again caught the America's Cup fever with this dose reported to be worse than previous years. Various supporters and supporters groups have sent in video clips of how they are celebrating the America's Cup and supporting Emirates Team New Zealand - the clips have been edited together into this compilation, narrated by Martin Tasker
Posted today at 5:08 am America's Cup - More images of J-Class racing off Bermuda
Second gallery of images featuring the seven J-Class yachts racing in the largest fleet of the 120ft yachts to date Second gallery of images featuring the seven J-Class yachts racing in the largest fleet of the 120ft yachts yet assembled, which raced earlier this week off Bermuda. Although most of the fleet are replicas constructed to one of the original J-Class designs, Valsheda is restored from the original which was laid up in southern England for many years.
Posted today at 4:25 am America's Cup - Largest ever J class fleet races off Bermuda
The largest ever fleet of J-class to race together assembled off Bermuda for two series of races. The largest ever fleet of J-class to race together assembled off Bermuda for two series of races. Seven of the 120ft sloops that contested the America's Cup from 1930 to 1937 sailed off Bermuda. Here is the first gallery of images from the second day of racing
Posted today at 4:13 am Americas Cup - Five times Cup winner says Kiwis can win four races
Five times America's Cup winner, Murray Jones thinks Oracle Team USA will resume the America's Cup Final better Five times America's Cup winner, Murray Jones thinks Oracle Team USA will resume the America's Cup Final better, but not drastically different. Jones is now a coach with Emirates Team New Zealand. The American defender had three sessions on Bermuda's Great Sound today while Team New Zealand had just one, ahead of Sunday morning's resumption, where the challenger leads 3-0.
Posted today at 2:59 am America's Cup - Checking out the superyachts in Bermuda
Over 70 superyachts have registered for the 35th America's Cup Regatta in Bermuda. Over 70 superyachts have registered for the 35th America's Cup Regatta in Bermuda. They make a very spectacular backdrop on one section of the America's Cup course area. And when there is no wind and no racing they make a fascinating diversion to see classic yachts alongside contemporary. Here's a look at some that were on the water for the start of the Semi-Finals, when the wind showed up too
Posted on 22 Jun Interviews from final day of the Red Bull Youth America's Cup
Pretty incredible racing, with the final results decided in the final race, on the final leg to the finish! Pretty incredible racing, with the final results decided in the final race, on the final leg to the finish!
Posted on 22 Jun Red Bull Youth America´s Cup – Wrap-up
No one could have scripted a more exciting ending, as New Zealand was toppled from certain triumph in the last seconds No one could have scripted a more exciting ending, as New Zealand was toppled from almost certain triumph in the last seconds of the last race by a determined British team, and Bermuda emerged as the new darlings of sailing.
Posted on 22 Jun America's Cup - New Zealand developed YachtBot does AC seating plan
A small New Zealand firm is making a significant contribution to the America’s Cup, with an online 'seating' application A small New Zealand firm is making a significant contribution to the America’s Cup, with an online application which effectively 'seats' all participants in the 35th America's Cup each day - and then re-works the plan if there is a major course change.
Posted on 22 Jun Red Bull Youth America's Cup – More action shots by Studio Borlenghi
Britain grabs the title in the last-minute upset. Studio Borlenghi provided a gallery of images Britain grabs the title in the last-minute upset. Studio Borlenghi provided a gallery of images
Posted on 22 Jun Red Bull Youth America's Cup – Images by Studio Borlenghi
Britain grabs Red Bull Youth America's Cup title in the last-minute upset. Studio Borlenghi provided a gallery of images Britain grabs Red Bull Youth America's Cup title in the last-minute upset. Studio Borlenghi provided a gallery of images
Posted on 22 Jun
