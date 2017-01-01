Please select your home edition
Edition
Barz Optics - Polarised and non-polarised readers for sailors

America's Cup - Pre-race pit stop not enough to save the day

by Oracle Team USA today at 5:38 am
Oracle Team USA & Artemis Racing - 35th America's Cup 2017 ACEA - Photo Gilles Martin-Raget http://photo.americascup.com/
A great effort by the Oracle Team USA shore crew wasn't enough to save a point against Artemis Racing on Friday at the Louis Vuitton America's Cup Qualifiers.

During pre-race preparations, Oracle Team USA broke its port rudder. The boat was immediately towed back to base, hauled out, and a new set of rudders installed.

The boat was back on the course in record time, but only just before the start of the race, making for a difficult pre-start.

'When we broke the rudder, we came back to make a switch. I thought we didn't have time to do it and get back to the course, but we did,' Spithill said.

'It was an amazing effort by the shore crew. It's a shame we couldn't reward them with a win, but it's good to know what we're capable of when it comes down to it.'



With skipper Jimmy Spithill on the push, Artemis Racing responded with a luff and '17' splashed down, losing speed just before the start.

Oracle Team USA crossed the starting line nine-seconds behind the Swedish challenger and trailed the rest of the way around the course.

With the wind shifting slightly to the right, the race course didn't offer any passing opportunities and neither did the Artemis Racing crew who sailed a strong race to take the win.

'Getting out there late didn't cost us the race, no way,' Spithill insisted. 'The shore team got us in a position to win.'

'What did cost us the race was that crash down before the start. We have to look at what happened there. What was hard was the course was pretty one sided, so that was disappointing.'

The leaderboard is now set up so that Saturday's race against Emirates Team New Zealand will determine which team earns the one bonus point advantage for the America's Cup Match.

If Oracle Team USA wins the race, it will have a one point advantage heading into the America's Cup Match. If Team New Zealand wins tomorrow and is the challenger in the Match, it will start with the lead.

'It's a big one tomorrow. For us to be in a position where we need to beat the Kiwis to get that advantage is pretty exciting. The boys are pumped up for it. The forecast is great and I think it will be one hell of a race.'

Our starting six on Friday:

• Skipper / Helmsman -- Jimmy Spithill
• Wing Trimmer -- Kyle Landford
• Tactician / Grinder -- Tom Slingsby
• Grinder -- Louis Sinclair
• Grinder -- Kinley Fowler
• Grinder -- Ky Hurst

Results and Leaderboard - Louis Vuitton America's Cup Qualifiers (Team -- wins / losses -- points)

• Emirates Team New Zealand -- 8 / 1 -- 8 points
• Oracle Team USA -- 6 / 2 -- 7 points (including 1 bonus point)
• Land Rover BAR -- 3 / 5 -- 5 points (including 2 bonus points)
• Artemis Racing -- 4 / 5 -- 4 points
• SoftBank Team Japan -- 3 / 6 -- 3 points
• Groupama Team France -- 2 / 7 -- 2 points

(Ties are broken in favor of the highest finishing position in the Louis Vuitton America's Cup World Series)
BandG AUS Zeus3 660x82Jeanneau Sunfast 660x82Beneteau SAIL Oceanis 35.1 37.1 41.1 660x82 1

Related Articles

Groupama Team will not progress to America's Cup Challenger Playoffs
Groupama Team France will not progress to the Louis Vuitton America’s Cup Challenger Playoffs after losing today Groupama Team France will not progress to the Louis Vuitton America’s Cup Challenger Playoffs after losing today (2nd June) to Emirates Team New Zealand. However, according to Helmsman Franck Cammas, the team will leave with a “smile” on their faces after their final race of the Louis Vuitton America’s Cup Qualifiers on Saturday 3rd June.
Posted today at 6:39 am America's Cup - A catch up with the Regatta Director before racing
My catch up with Iain Murray before racing today - and yes we should get racing in looking at forecast and the breeze My catch up with Iain Murray before racing today - and yes we should get racing in looking at the forecast and the breeze on the course. We talk about the two sets of foils that each team is allowed to have under the rules, and also how tie breaks will be dealt with at the end of round robin two (at the moment we have three teams each on two points at the bottom of the scores)
Posted today at 5:52 am America's Cup - Champion has second race loss on Day 7 of Qualifiers
On Bermuda's Great Sound, on Day 7 of the America's Cup Qualifiers it was more than lucky for Emirates Team NZ The number '7' is lucky for some. On Bermuda's Great Sound, on Day 7 of the America's Cup Qualifiers it was more than lucky for Emirates Team New Zealand, winning two races in fine style and going to the top of the points table. The America's Cup Champion Oracle Team USA broke a rudder while training, on the Great Sound, and had to hurriedly return to the team's base in the Royal Dockyard,
Posted on 2 Jun America's Cup - Champagne conditions for Day 7 of the Qualifiers.
Racing is all set to start on time on the Great Sound in what can only be described as champagne conditions Racing is all set to start on time on the Great Sound in what can only be described as champagne conditions a 13-18kt SW wind blowing down the Great Sound. These are conditions when a new top speed for the AC50's is likely to be set by the crew
Posted on 2 Jun America's Cup - Day 6 - Paul Cayard reports from Bermuda
Four races were held at the very bottom of the wind range today on Great Sound. Four races were held at the very bottom of the wind range today on Great Sound. The wind speed topped out at seven knots while six knots is the minimum windspeed for racing as stipulated in the rules. All boats struggled to keep the boats foiling, some more than others. After first three races, it was clear that French and BAR were struggling most and this made fourth race of day most compelling.
Posted on 2 Jun America's Cup - More images from Day 6 of the Qualifiers
Second gallery of images from Day 6 of the Qualifier Round of the 35th America's Cup - two more days racing remain. Second gallery of images from Day 6 of the Qualifier Round of the 35th America's Cup - two more days racing remain.
Posted on 2 Jun America's Cup - A catch up with the Regatta Director before racing
My catch up with Iain Murray before racing today - and yes we should get racing in looking at the forecast and breeze My catch up with Iain Murray before racing today - and yes we should get racing in looking at the forecast and the breeze on the course. We talk about the two sets of foils that each team is allowed to have under the rules, and also how tie breaks will be dealt with at the end of round robin two (at the moment we have three teams each on two points at the bottom of the scores).
Posted on 2 Jun America's Cup - Images from Day 6 in minimum breeze
Racing took place on the Great Sound in the lightest wind so far of the 35th America's Cup Regatta. Racing took place on the Great Sound in the lightest wind so far of the 35th America's Cup Regatta. Racing was close at times and tedious at others. Sail-World was in the water to capture some of the key moments.
Posted on 2 Jun America's Cup - Oracle Team USA engineer come-from-behind win
Oracle Team USA made an 'unforced error' in the pre-start that allowed SoftBank Team Japan to grab an early lead Oracle Team USA made an 'unforced error' in the pre-start that allowed SoftBank Team Japan to grab an early lead but skipper Jimmy Spithill and tactician Tom Slingsby were able to fashion an impressive come-from-behind win.
Posted on 2 Jun America's Cup - The tension mounts
The Louis Vuitton America’s Cup Qualifiers burst back into action on first day of June with all the America’s Cup teams The Louis Vuitton America’s Cup Qualifiers burst back into action on the first day of June with all the America’s Cup teams, bar Artemis Racing, in action on the Great Sound.
Posted on 2 Jun
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy