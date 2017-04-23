America's Cup - Practising in Bermuda's Great Sound - April 23 - Video

Emirates Team New Zealand sailing on the Great Sound, Bermuda - April 23, 2017.

by Sail-World.com NZ and MyislandhomeBDA today at 8:32 amWinds during the session were averaging 10kts gusting 15kts. The ETNZ AC50 is believed to be still using substitute foils from their AC45S. It was the first full day of sailing since the AC50 was launched on Saturday evening and taken for a short test sail.As with the other video it is impossible to gauge boat speed, or form an accurate impression of relative speed. However the infrequency of splash down is apparent, as is the very slick gybing and tacking while remaining foil borne. The speed of the tack/gybe would appear to be significantly better than we have seen previously in Bermuda, as is the sharp change of direction, without apparent loss of speed, or splashdown - except for a slight kiss of the water some seconds after the gybe/tack has been completed.The sharp change of direction must generate considerable G-forces, and interestingly the crew do not move across the boat during a turn - only before the turn is started, or after it is complete.In some sequences the team goes through a spectacular fish-tailing routine/exercise while trying to remain foil-borne, which we have not seen previously.The videos are mostly of Emirates Team NZ, with some glimpses of other teams. The course area was punctuated with a lot of spy boats and cameras some of which seemed to be playing chicken with the NZ team as they went though their routines and tests.Our thanks to the team at MyislandhomeBDA for all their time and effort in producing these videos. They are the longest sequences we have seen to date of Emirates Team New Zealand sailing their AC50 or ASC45S development boat.The next Practice Session starts on April 24-28, a five day session in which five of the six teams are expected to race.