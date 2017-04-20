America's Cup - Practising in Bermuda's Great Sound - April 20 - Video

by Sail-World.com on 21 AprSailed in moderate to fresh breezes the teams seemed to be sailing OK but with some significant splash-downs and broaches.Oracle Team USA does a complete leap from the water at around 08.55 on Video 2 following a big splashdown while setting up for a gybe/tack, or see the separate clip below. Similarly for Land Rover BAR's wheelie.Our thanks to the team at MyislandhomeBDA for all their time and effort in producing these videos.The next Practice Session starts on April 24-28, a five day session in which all six teams are expected to race.