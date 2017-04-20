Please select your home edition
America's Cup - Practising in Bermuda's Great Sound - April 20 - Video

by Sail-World.com on 21 Apr
Groupama Team France - "Passer de 80 km/h à 0 km/h en 1 seconde!" Groupama Team France
The America's Cup Teams were training on Bermuda's Great Sound on April 20, 2017 including Oracle Team USA, Land Rover BAR and Groupama Team France in AC50's.

Sailed in moderate to fresh breezes the teams seemed to be sailing OK but with some significant splash-downs and broaches.

Oracle Team USA does a complete leap from the water at around 08.55 on Video 2 following a big splashdown while setting up for a gybe/tack, or see the separate clip below. Similarly for Land Rover BAR's wheelie.

Our thanks to the team at MyislandhomeBDA for all their time and effort in producing these videos.

The next Practice Session starts on April 24-28, a five day session in which all six teams are expected to race.

America's Cup - Practice and Training in Bermuda - April 20, 2017 - Part 1 :



America's Cup - Practice and Training in Bermuda - April 20, 2017 - Part 2 :



America's Cup - Practice and Training in Bermuda - April 20, 2017 - Part 3 :



America's Cup - Practice and Training in Bermuda - April 20, 2017 - Part 4 :



America's Cup - Practice and Training in Bermuda - April 20, 2017 - Part 5 :



America's Cup - Practice and Training in Bermuda - April 20, 2017 - Part 6 :



America's Cup - Practice and Training in Bermuda - April 20, 2017 - Land Rover BAR liftoff :



America's Cup - Practice and Training in Bermuda - April 20, 2017 - Oracle Team USA doing a leap :

Announcement on the 36th America's Cup
The Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron and Circolo della Vela Sicilia as the Challenger of Record The Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron and Circolo della Vela Sicilia as the Challenger of Record, together with their respective representative teams Emirates Team New Zealand and Luna Rossa Challenge, are pleased to announce that the Protocol establishing the parameters for the 36th America's Cup will be released in September 2017.
Posted on 19 Jul RC44 crews cross fingers for a single-hulled 36th America's Cup
Sailing alongside the owner-drivers in the RC44 class are many crew who have competed in past America's Cups. In the interests of equality, we polled two Italian tacticians and two New Zealand ones to get their views on what might happen and what should happen in this next chapter in America's Cup history.
Posted on 13 Jul America’s Cup – How to fix the world's most prestigious sailing race
This was not your father’s America’s Cup—the boats were 50-foot dragonflies skeeting across the water on hydrofoils Well, that was quick! The 35th America’s Cup was over in a heartbeat. It took barely a month for Emirates Team New Zealand to buzzsaw through a fleet of four challengers before shellacking the U.S. defender, Oracle Team USA, 7-1, to snatch yachting’s oldest prize.
Posted on 11 Jul Impact of America’s Cup to be tallied
PricewaterhouseCoopers has been hired by the ACBDA to conduct an independent study for completion by October With the conclusion of the 35th America’s Cup, an independent assessment has been commissioned to determine its economic impact on Bermuda. PricewaterhouseCoopers has been hired by the ACBDA to conduct an independent study for completion by October, according to Grant Gibbons, the Minister of Economic Development.
Posted on 3 Jul America's Cup - NZL Govt invest $5m to keep Ashby & Kiwi crew together
New Zealand Government will make an initial investment of $5million (USD 3.65million) into Emirates Team New Zealand The New Zealand Prime Minister, Bill English, has announced that the New Zealand Government will make an initial investment of $5million (USD 3.65million) into America's Cup champions, Emirates Team New Zealand. As with the investment of the same amount, at the same stage of the 2017 campaign, the funding is labelled as being required to 'retain key staff'.
Posted on 3 Jul A Q&A with Jeff Robbins about AIS fences and the 35th America’s Cup
I interviewed Jeff Robbins, CEO of Vesper Marine, via email to learn about their work keeping AC35’s racecourse safe. Sail-World interviewed Jeff Robbins, CEO of Vesper Marine, via email to learn more about the work the company performed using AIS technology to help make Bermuda’s Great Sound safe for everyone during AC35, from the cruising boat full of Cup tourists to the Cup sailors who were rocketing by at 40-plus knots.
Posted on 1 Jul Hobie Junior Wave Regatta – Hobie Waves make a splash in Bermuda
Hailing from eight different countries, these kids were hand selected to represent their hometowns and compete While having the opportunity to compete in the regatta of a lifetime was the main draw, these sailors quickly found that teamwork, making new friends, learning about other cultures and feeling the excitement of the world was more important.
Posted on 30 Jun A look back at the America's Cup in Bermuda
Enjoy a full recap of the 35th America's Cup Re-Cap with the Nautical Channel! Enjoy a full recap of the 35th America's Cup Re-Cap with the Nautical Channel! We run you through the highlights of the qualifying, challenger and match rounds, all the way to the final result with racing footage and commentary!
Posted on 30 Jun America's Cup - Peter Burling on the key factors behind the Cup win
Sail-World's NZ Editor, Richard Gladwell caught up with Peter Burling at the fence around the Emirates Team NZ base A lot of attention has centred around Peter Burling, a double Olympic medalist, a multiple world champion and now an America's Cup champion - all by the age of 26 years. Sail-World's NZ Editor, Richard Gladwell caught up with him at the fence around the Emirates Team New Zealand base and asked what he thought the key factors were in the team's win?
Posted on 30 Jun America's Cup - Glenn Ashby - How the Lone Wolf won the America's Cup
Emirates Team New Zealand was cast in the role of being a 'Lone Wolf'. Late in 2016, when they refused to sign an agreement on how the next two America's Cups would be conducted, Emirates Team New Zealand was cast in the role of being a 'Lone Wolf'. The moniker has stuck with the team since then and has been the hallmark of a campaign that has struggled financially and has been forced to eke the most out of the resources that it does have.
Posted on 30 Jun
