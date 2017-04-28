America's Cup - Practice session video - May 10 - Oracle's flip 'n fix

28/4/17- Emirates Team New Zealand sailing on Bermuda's Great Sound testing in the lead up to the 35th America's Cup Hamish Hooper/Emirates Team NZ 28/4/17- Emirates Team New Zealand sailing on Bermuda's Great Sound testing in the lead up to the 35th America's Cup Hamish Hooper/Emirates Team NZ http://www.etnzblog.com

If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/153685