America's Cup - Practice session video - May 10 - Oracle's flip 'n fix
by Sail-World.com/nz | MyislandhomeBDA today at 7:04 am
Fresh winds again returned to the Great Sound at Bermuda, and the teams sailed in winds at the upper end of the scale - as they have done so much since the AC50's were first launched.
28/4/17- Emirates Team New Zealand sailing on Bermuda's Great Sound testing in the lead up to the 35th America's Cup Hamish Hooper/Emirates Team NZ http://www.etnzblog.com
Oracle Team USA were once again the centre of attention - staging a high speed capsize.
While not part of the play book for the session, Oracle Team USA have once again proved that the AC50 with its mandatory floatation in the wingsail (buoyancy capable of 300kg and a further 150kg which may be an airbag), is a completely different proposition than the AC72.
In a copybook rescue, the crew remained on board the AC50, the team tender/safety boat picked up a line, and righted the AC50, which almost seemed to lie waiting for help to get back on her feet.
Oracle Team USA's support team did well to get a tender strapped alongside and slip the AC50 sideways back to the base.
While such an incident will cost a race once the racing begins in earnest on May 26, fortunately it seems from the experience to date that the teams should be able to be back and racing the next day.
