America's Cup - Practice day on the Great Sound
by Sail-World.com today at 7:19 am
Several of the America's Cup teams were out practising on the Great Sound, Bermuda on Wednesday.
Emirates Team New Zealand on the great Sound Hamish Hooper/Emirates Team NZ http://www.etnzblog.com
As this was not one of the allowed Practice Sessions, the teams had to train alone in the southerly breeze of 15kts gusting to 20kts according to the weather station at Watford Bridge.
These videos are shot and produced by Jason Smith, who apparently lives on a bit of shoestring, and has put in hours every day to keep fans up to date with the latest from Bermuda. If you wish to make a donation to Jason click here
America's Cup Practice Day - May 3, 2017 - Part 1:
America's Cup Practice Day - May 3, 2017 - Part 2 :
America's Cup Practice Day - May 3, 2017 - Part 3 :
America's Cup Practice Day - May 3, 2017 - Part 4 :
America's Cup Practice Day - May 3, 2017 - Part 5 :
America's Cup Practice Day - May 3, 2017 - Part 6 :
America's Cup Practice Day - May 3, 2017 - Part 7 :
