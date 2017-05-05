Please select your home edition
Edition
Wildwind 2016 728x90

America's Cup - Practice Session the Great Sound, Thursday May 5

by Sail-World.com today at 3:25 am
Land Rover BAR sailing in Bermuda Harry KH / Land Rover BAR
More action on the Great Sound, Bermuda as several of the America's Cup teams went through their paces outside of one of the days designated as Practice Sessions - so no co-ordinated training allowed.

Teams on the water today included Land Rover BAR, Softbank Team Japan and Oracle Team USA.

These videos are shot and produced by Jason Smith, who apparently lives on a bit of shoestring, and has put in hours every day to keep fans up to date with the latest from Bermuda. Multiply by a factor of four the duration of each of these videos, and you have an idea of the amount of time involved for Jason to bring you these every day. It's a big commitment. If you wish to make a donation to Jason click here


America's Cup Practice Day - May 5, 2017 - Part 1 :



America's Cup Practice Day - May 5, 2017 - Part 2 :



America's Cup Practice Day - May 5, 2017 - Part 3 :



America's Cup Practice Day - May 5, 2017 - Part 4 :



America's Cup Practice Day - May 5, 2017 - Part 5 :



America's Cup Practice Day - May 5, 2017 - Land Rover BAR - Big Splash :

Zhik AkzoNobelb 660x82Mondo Travel - Americas Cup - 5785Harken AUS HL Snatch Block 660x82

Related Articles

America's Cup - Ainslie defends Brit's performance in Practice Session
Sir Ben Ainslie, CEO and Skipper of British America's Cup Challenger Land Rover BAR has come out on the defensive Sir Ben Ainslie, CEO and Skipper of British America's Cup Challenger Land Rover BAR has come out on the defensive in a column in the Daily Telegraph after the team's performance in the latest Practice Session which concluded last Friday week in Bermuda.
Posted today at 3:49 am America's Cup - Rower not fazed by Emirates Team NZ's nosedive
Olympic gold medal winning rower, Joseph Sullivan, talks to the Daily Telegraph about Emirates Team New Zealand's nosedi Olympic gold medal winning rower, Joseph Sullivan, talks to the Daily Telegraph about Emirates Team New Zealand's nosedive after being caught by a errant gust as the team left the marina at the Royal Dockyard midway through last week's Practice Session when winds topped 25kts on the race course.
Posted today at 3:14 am America's Cup - Meet Oracle Racing's Paul Bieker
Meet Paul Bieker, lead design engineer for Oracle Team USA and an instrumental player in these advancements With the new America's Cup Class, the teams are measuring performance gains in knots rather than hundredths of knots. Meet Paul Bieker, lead design engineer for Oracle Team USA and an instrumental player in these advancements. Paul Bieker has a been a designer with Oracle Team USA in its various renditions since 2003, from the IACC class to the 120ft trimaran, and then the AC72 and now AC50.
Posted on 5 May America's Cup - Softbank Team Japan - 21 days to go - Video
Video from Softbank Team Japan as they hit the 21 days to go before the start of the Qualifiers for the 35th America's C Video from Softbank Team Japan as they hit the 21 days to go before the start of the Qualifiers for the 35th America's Cup in Bermuda. The Japanese team are still endeavoring to understand the cross-over point between their light and heavy air foils, and like other teams are continuing their development right up to the start of the Qualifiers.
Posted on 5 May America's Cup - Practice Session the Great Sound, Thursday May 4
More action on the Great Sound, Bermuda as several of the America's Cup teams went through their paces More action on the Great Sound, Bermuda as several of the America's Cup teams went through their paces outside of one of the days designated as Practice Sessions - so no co-ordinated training allowed. Teams on the water today included Land Rover BAR, Emirates Team NZ, Softbank Team Japan and Oracle Team USA.
Posted on 5 May A truly Bermudaful opening ceremony to the 35th America's Cup
Full details have been announced about the line-up for the Official Opening Ceremony, taking place on the Main Stage The Opening Ceremony will be produced by David Durham of Yhoshi Productions and the Musical Director will be John Woolridge, both with huge experience of staging shows of this caliber in Bermuda.
Posted on 4 May America's Cup - Oracle Team USA driven by data - Video
Oracle Team USA's performance is driven by data collection and analysis and Oracle software and systems? From the sailing team to the boat design team, Oracle Team USA's performance is driven by data collection and analysis and Oracle software and systems?. Team Tactician Andrew Campbell? and Performance Manager Ian 'Fresh' Burns explain how the data collection takes place using 450 collection points aboard the AC50, and how it is utilised by the team on and off the water.
Posted on 4 May America's Cup - On yer bike with Emirates Team New Zealand - Video
The use of leg powered grinders rather than the traditional arm-powered stations are an innovation that may only be seen The use of leg powered grinders rather than the traditional arm-powered stations are an innovation that may only be seen in the upcoming America's Cup. Those who have done the watts arithmetic will know that the numbers stack up heavily in favour of the cyclors.
Posted on 4 May America's Cup - Practice day on the Great Sound
Several of the America's Cup teams were out practising on the Great Sound, Bermuda on Wednesday. Several of the America's Cup teams were out practising on the Great Sound, Bermuda on Wednesday. As this was not one of the allowed Practice Sessions, the teams had to train alone in the southerly breeze of 15kts gusting to 20kts according to the weather station at Watford Bridge.
Posted on 4 May America's Cup - Dean Barker pleased with Softbank Team Japan progress
Despite going 4-7 for the week, the team saw race wins against all rivals on the course Another week begins following the conclusion of another practice race period last week in Bermuda with SoftBank Team Japan continuing to making gains amongst the perceived leaders with mixed results. Despite going 4-7 for the week, the team had race wins against all rivals on the course including a dominant Friday session going 1-1 with Oracle Team USA and beating Emirates Team NZ
Posted on 3 May
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy