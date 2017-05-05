America's Cup - Practice Session the Great Sound, Thursday May 5
More action on the Great Sound, Bermuda as several of the America's Cup teams went through their paces outside of one of the days designated as Practice Sessions - so no co-ordinated training allowed.
Land Rover BAR sailing in Bermuda Harry KH / Land Rover BAR
Teams on the water today included Land Rover BAR, Softbank Team Japan and Oracle Team USA.
These videos are shot and produced by Jason Smith, who apparently lives on a bit of shoestring, and has put in hours every day to keep fans up to date with the latest from Bermuda. Multiply by a factor of four the duration of each of these videos, and you have an idea of the amount of time involved for Jason to bring you these every day. It's a big commitment. If you wish to make a donation to Jason click here
America's Cup Practice Day - May 5, 2017 - Part 1 :
America's Cup Practice Day - May 5, 2017 - Part 2 :
America's Cup Practice Day - May 5, 2017 - Part 3 :
America's Cup Practice Day - May 5, 2017 - Part 4 :
America's Cup Practice Day - May 5, 2017 - Part 5 :
America's Cup Practice Day - May 5, 2017 - Land Rover BAR - Big Splash :
