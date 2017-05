America's Cup - Practice Session the Great Sound, Thursday May 5

by Sail-World.com today at 3:25 amTeams on the water today included Land Rover BAR, Softbank Team Japan and Oracle Team USA.These videos are shot and produced by Jason Smith, who apparently lives on a bit of shoestring, and has put in hours every day to keep fans up to date with the latest from Bermuda. Multiply by a factor of four the duration of each of these videos, and you have an idea of the amount of time involved for Jason to bring you these every day. It's a big commitment. If you wish to make a donation to Jason click here America's Cup Practice Day - May 5, 2017 - Part 4 :America's Cup Practice Day - May 5, 2017 - Part 5 :