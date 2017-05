America's Cup - Practice Session the Great Sound, Thursday May 4

Artemis Racing - Practice sessions in Bermuda, April 2017 Sander van der Borch / Artemis Racing Artemis Racing - Practice sessions in Bermuda, April 2017 Sander van der Borch / Artemis Racing http://www.sandervanderborch.com

If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/153510

by Sail-World.com today at 10:47 amTeams on the water today included Land Rover BAR, Emirates Team NZ, Softbank Team Japan and Oracle Team USA.These videos are shot and produced by Jason Smith, who apparently lives on a bit of shoestring, and has put in hours every day to keep fans up to date with the latest from Bermuda. Multiply by a factor of four the duration of each of these videos, and you have an idea of the amount of time involved for Jason to bring you these every day. It's a big commitment. If you wish to make a donation to Jason click here