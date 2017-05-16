America's Cup - Practice Session 5 - Day 2 marred by serious collision
by MyislandhomeBDA today at 1:29 pm
Video coverage from Day 2 of Practice Session 5 in Bermuda.
Groupama Team France - Practice Session 5, May 2017 Groupama Team France
The racing ended on a bitter note after a serious collision involving Land Rover BAR and Emirates Team New Zealand - with the Kiwis getting a hole punched in the topside of their boat close to the water line, after they were rammed by the British Challenger.
These videos are shot and produced by Jason Smith, who apparently lives on a bit of shoestring, and has put in hours every day to keep fans up to date with the latest from Bermuda. Multiply by a factor of four the duration of each of these videos, and you have an idea of the amount of time involved for Jason to bring you these every day. It's a big commitment. If you wish to make a donation to Jason click here
Practice Session 5, Day 2 - Part 1 - Great Sound, Bermuda - May 16, 2017
Practice Session 5, Day 2 - Part 2 - Great Sound, Bermuda - May 16, 2017 :
Practice Session 5, Day 2 - Part 3 - Great Sound, Bermuda - May 16, 2017 :
Practice Session 5, Day 2 - Almost Hit - Great Sound, Bermuda - May 16, 2017 :
Practice Session 5, Day 2 - Race 12 start - Great Sound, Bermuda - May 16, 2017 :
