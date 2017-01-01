America's Cup - Practice Session 4, Final day - on the water video

Softbank Team Japan took an encouraging win off Emirates Team New Zealand on the final day of Practice Session 4 in Bermuda Matt Knighton/Softbank Team Japan © Softbank Team Japan took an encouraging win off Emirates Team New Zealand on the final day of Practice Session 4 in Bermuda Matt Knighton/Softbank Team Japan © http://www.americascup.com

by Sail-World.com today at 9:24 amThese videos are shot and produced by Jason Smith, who is living on the proverbial shoestring. If you wish to make a donation to Jason click here





Practice Session 4, Day 4 - Part 1 :







Practice Session 4, Day 4 - Part 2 :







Practice Session 4, Day 4 - Part 3 :







Practice Session 4, Day 4 - Part 4 :





