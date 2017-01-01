America's Cup - Practice Session 4, Final day - on the water video
MyislandhomeBDA who has been doing an outstanding job with video coverage from Bermuda was invited on the water by Artemis Racing, and filed these reports on the final day of Practice Session 4 on the Great Sound, Bermuda.
Softbank Team Japan took an encouraging win off Emirates Team New Zealand on the final day of Practice Session 4 in Bermuda Matt Knighton/Softbank Team Japan © http://www.americascup.com
These videos are shot and produced by Jason Smith, who is living on the proverbial shoestring. If you wish to make a donation to Jason click here
Practice Session 4, Day 4 - Part 1 :
Practice Session 4, Day 4 - Part 2 :
Practice Session 4, Day 4 - Part 3 :
Practice Session 4, Day 4 - Part 4 :
