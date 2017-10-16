Please select your home edition
America's Cup - Practice Session 3, Day 3 racing in Bermuda - Video

by Sail-World.com on 13 Apr
Softbank Team Japan and Artemis Racing - Practice Racing Session 3, April 10-12, 2017 Matt Knighton/Softbank Team Japan © http://www.americascup.com
Artemis Racing has dominated the other teams on the third day of race in the third Practice Session being sailed in Bermuda. Winds were averaging 23kts and gusting close to 30kts from the East

This is white-knuckle racing as the boats were pushed hard at the top end of the wind range, with it being one thing to do a high-speed run up the Great Sound and another to race in these conditions alongside another boat, and having to manoeuvre at rounding marks, rather than in your own time.

Land Rover BAR won their race against the America's Cup Defender (OTUSA) after the latter seemed to develop issues after a serious high speed splash-down, recovering after a time, but never really able to get back into the race.

Artemis Racing was in a class of her own in these conditions - demonstrating excellent control while pushing the AC50 to its limits.

Our thanks to the team at MyislandhomeBDA for all their time and effort in producing these videos.

The next Practice Session starts on April 24-28, a five day session in which all six teams are expected to race.

America's Cup Practice Session 3, Day 3 - Part 1:



America's Cup Practice Session 3, Day 3 - Part 2 :



America's Cup Practice Session 3, Day 3 - Part 3 :

