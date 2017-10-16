America's Cup - Practice Session 3, Day 2 racing in Bermuda - Video

by Sail-World.com today at 1:26 amIn the first race Oracle Team USA started ahead with Artemis to leeward, The Defender lost their lead after a touchdown allowing Artemis through to leeward - the Swedish boat then gybed and looked to have a good lead. However Oracle Team USA stopped racing on the second leg.In the next race, Artemis Racing clearly dominated Groupama Team France.Oracle Team Japan looked to have a slight edge over Land Rover BAR in their initial match up. However in a subsequent match (Part 2) Oracle Team USA led, lost their lead to Land Rover BAR and then regained it at the top of the beat to have a small but comfortable win.Our thanks to the team at MyislandhomeBDA for all their time and effort in producing these videos.The final day of Practice Session is tomorrow