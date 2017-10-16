America's Cup - Practice Session 3, Day 2 racing in Bermuda - Video
by Sail-World.com today at 1:26 am
Artemis Racing has dominated several teams on the second day of race in the third Practice Session being sailed in Bermuda. Winds were averaging 12kts and gusting 18kts from the East
Oracle Team USA against Artemis racing - Practice Session 3, Day 2 - April 11, 2017 Austin Wong | ACEA
In the first race Oracle Team USA started ahead with Artemis to leeward, The Defender lost their lead after a touchdown allowing Artemis through to leeward - the Swedish boat then gybed and looked to have a good lead. However Oracle Team USA stopped racing on the second leg.
In the next race, Artemis Racing clearly dominated Groupama Team France.
Oracle Team Japan looked to have a slight edge over Land Rover BAR in their initial match up. However in a subsequent match (Part 2) Oracle Team USA led, lost their lead to Land Rover BAR and then regained it at the top of the beat to have a small but comfortable win.
Our thanks to the team at MyislandhomeBDA for all their time and effort in producing these videos.
The final day of Practice Session is tomorrow
America's Cup Practice Session 3, Day 2 - Part 1
America's Cup Practice Session 3, Day 2 - Part 2 :
America's Cup Practice Session 3, Day 2 - Part 3 :
America's Cup Practice Session 3, Day 2 - Part 4 :
America's Cup Practice Session 3, Day 2 - Japan hits mark :
If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/152984