Please select your home edition
Edition
Pantaenius AUS 40 Years 728x90

America's Cup - Potential Australian backers of Cup Challenge named

by Richard Gladwell, Sail-World NZ today at 7:12 am
Olympoic Gold medalist, Tom Slingsby is said by The Australian to be keen to skipper an America's Cup challenger BMW / Carlo Borlenghi
Columnists writing in The Australian Gossip have suggested that a group of wealthy Australian businessmen could be interested in mounting an America's Cup Challenge.

Australia has not had an entrant in the America's Cup for 20 years, and by the time the next America's Cup rolls around, it will be 38 years since Australia won the 1983 event in Newport RI.

The story does not have any concrete statement from the people it names as being potential joint backers/financiers of the team. But it notes that most of the Australians who competed in the last America's Cup for various non-Australian teams in Bermuda were present at the recent Hamilton Island Race Week.

The likelihood of a nationality rule more stringent than just having one member of the sailing crew as a passport holder of the country of the club of the participating team will cause some tough decisions to be made by the Australian America's Cup sailors.

They will either have to comply with the new nationality rule - which is likely to be tougher than just being a passport holder, or sail for an Australian team.

Australians, tactician Tom Slingsby (left) and Grant Simmer - Oracle Team USA - Bermuda, September 2016 © Sam Greenfield/Oracle Team USA http://www.oracleteamusa.com
Australians, tactician Tom Slingsby (left) and Grant Simmer - Oracle Team USA - Bermuda, September 2016 © Sam Greenfield/Oracle Team USA http://www.oracleteamusa.com


The story says that Oracle Team USA's Jimmy Spithill and Tom Slingsby along with Artemis Racing's Nathan Outteridge were present at Hamilton Island along with a bevy of owners.

The Australian tips 84-year-old property developer Ervin Vidor, owner of several hotel apartment chains as being involved along with Brisbane office tower developer Peter Harburg, owner of the supermaxi Black Jack. Tom Slingsby was aboard Black Jack at Hamilton Island, and according to The Australian, the 2012 Olympic Gold medlaists is keen to skipper and Australian America's Cup entry.

The newspaper says that the Oately family are not interested in being involved after their last experience as Challenger of Record for the 35th America's Cup, before they pulled out ahead of the deadline for closure of entries in mid July 2014.

The full story story can be read by clicking here

The Protocol for the 36th America's Cup is expected to be announced in three weeks time, before the end of September. As well as defining the nationality requirements and other key details, there will also be a statement on whether the America's Cup Class will be a monohull or multihull.

Musto AUS 2017 660x82 3Jeanneau Sunfast 660x82Giacomo Yacht Sale

Related Articles

Gladwell's Line - Cup capers continue in Auckland and Bermuda
Two months have now passed since New Zealand won the America's Cup Two months have now passed since New Zealand won the America's Cup, without too much as yet on how the next event will shape up. What has been released is a big improvement on what was produced in the run up to the last four America's Cups, which drip fed basic information over 14 months, and then changed the class nine months after entries opened.
Posted on 27 Aug America's Cup - Dalton survives 100mph Isle of Man Classic TT crash
Emirates Team New Zealand's CEO, Grant Dalton has walked away from a high speed crash in the Isle of Man Classic TT Emirates Team New Zealand's CEO, Grant Dalton has walked away from a high speed crash in the Isle of Man Classic TT on Wednesday (NZT). The CEO of the champion America's Cup team survived a 100mph(160kmh) crash after his bike seized.
Posted on 25 Aug America's Cup - Coutts 'threatens' return to Cup if monohull chosen
Coutts, has echoed his famous quote about the AC being for the Facebook generation, not the Flintstone generation Five times America's Cup winner, Russell Coutts, has echoed his famous quote about the 34th And 35th America's Cup regattas being for the Facebook generation, not the Flintstone generation, in an interview with OneNews reporter Abby Wilson. Now the Commodore of Manly Sailing Club, Coutts hit back at those who have criticised the format and boats used at the two events.
Posted on 20 Aug America's Cup - Two months on from start of 35th Match + Video
Emirates Team New Zealand have released this compilation from the series in Bermuda. To mark the passing of the two month milestone since the start of the 35th Match for the America's Cup, Emirates Team New Zealand have released this compilation from the series in Bermuda.
Posted on 20 Aug America's Cup - It's just too damn hard to win - The Alternative Facts
Alan Sefton comments on a column that appeared yesterday in the NZ Herald Alan Sefton a long time and outstanding sailing and sports journalist, who was involved in Team New Zealand and its predecessor New Zealand Challenge covering the period 1987 to 2000 comments on a column that appeared yesterday in the NZ Herald and which has appeared in other online publications around the world. S-W NZ is advised that these comments were sent to the Herald who declined to run an
Posted on 28 Jul America's Cup - Protocol announcement for next Cup in six weeks
A Protocol for the 36th America's Cup will be announced in September. The Challenger and Defender for the 36th America's Cup, to be held in Auckland have issued a statement advising that the Protocol for the 36th America's Cup will be announced in September. As previously tipped in Sail-World the statement indicates that the regatta will be held in the early 2021 - probably in February. The last America's Cup staged in New Zealand got underway on February 15, 200
Posted on 19 Jul America's Cup - Emirates Team NZ complete tour of main centres
Emirates Team New Zealand have finished their America's Cup Victory Tour with a final parade in chilly Dunedin Emirates Team New Zealand have finished their America's Cup Victory Tour with a final parade in chilly Dunedin in the lower South Island. With New Zealand currently being lashed by the worst storm of the winter temperatures were around 6C, however once again there was a large crowd to greet the team and America's Cup, and a warm welcome.
Posted on 13 Jul America's Cup - Sleet and snow doesn't deter Christchurch crowds
Despite the South Island of New Zealand being hit with the worst storm of the winter, crowds turned out in Christchurch Despite the South Island of New Zealand being hit with the worst storm of the winter, crowds turned out in Christchurch to welcome the America's Cup during the hour long parade. A feature of the parade has been allowing the fans to get close to, touch the Cup and have selfies taken with the Cup and members of Emirates Team New Zealand.
Posted on 12 Jul America's Cup - More images from the Auckland Parade
Top sailing photographer Carlo Borlenghi accompanied Emirates Team New Zealand on their street parade through Auckland Top sailing photographer Carlo Borlenghi accompanied Emirates Team New Zealand on their street parade through Auckland - catching the Cup, crowd and team while the sun was still out - and then when the heavens opened and Auckland once again demonstrated its reputation for being able to produce four seasons inside an hour.
Posted on 11 Jul America's Cup - Wellington turns on great day and big crowd for parade
New Zealand's love affair with the America's Cup and Emirates Team NZ was underlined again today in Wellington. .New Zealand's love affair with the America's Cup and Emirates Team New Zealand was underlined again today with the second of four street parades in Wellington. The Capital City turned on a cracker of a day which, along with the school holidays helped generate a big turn-out to welcome the Auld Mug and America's Cup team.
Posted on 11 Jul
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy