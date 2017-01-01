Please select your home edition
America's Cup - Pirelli latest sponsor for Emirates Team New Zealand

by Hamish Hooper today at 2:45 pm
Pirelli has signed on with Emirates Team New Zealand Hamish Hooper/Emirates Team NZ http://www.etnzblog.com
Pirelli has got onboard Emirates Team New Zealand completing the team’s shortlist of highly committed brands for the 35th America's Cup.

Pirelli, one of the world’s largest tyre manufactures, has announced its partnership with the team confirms once again to be at the forefront of international sports events.

“For Emirates Team New Zealand is definitely a plus to have Pirelli on our side just before the racing begins in what will be one of the most competitive America’s Cup ever” said Grant Dalton “We value associations with premium international brands like Pirelli where continuous innovation and dedication are a core part of the culture.”

“The sponsorship of Emirates Team New Zealand – says Marco Tronchetti Provera, Pirelli CEO and executive Vice President- “adds to the already rich portfolio of high profile sporting collaborations which Pirelli, the leader in the Prestige segment, has and which has grown ever richer in recent months, even beyond motor competitions, with the goal of strengthening the brand’s positioning at the high end of the market”.

Pirelli, which sponsors 350 motor championships in the world, including F1, is committed to support not only motorsports but it is proud partner of a wide range of team and events such as the Ski World Championships, those of Hockey which are now under way and in cycling of the Giro d’Italia, in addition to the 20-year commitment to soccer alongside Internazionale di Milano and the recent collaboration with the Dodgers of Los Angeles in the National Baseball League.

Pirelli logos and branding will feature on Emirates Team New Zealand’s boat and rudder for the competition starting on the Great Sound at 5.00pm on Friday 26th May (8:00 am of Saturday 27th in New Zealand) then, from the day after, racing will start at 2:00 pm (5:00 am +1 in New Zealand).



For a full list of Emirates Team NZ's suppliers click here

Related Articles

Artemis Racing’s Iain Percy on the role of ACRM in 35th America’s Cup
Iain is worth listening to, especially with a subject as important as the rules and regulations of America’s Cup events In a recent video interview, Iain has given his thoughts on the role America’s Cup Race Management (ACRM) and its Race Director Iain Murray have in the 35th America’s Cup, and explains why clear governance is so important in professional sport.
Posted today at 2:07 pm America's Cup - Videos from Bermuda - May 13 - New videos added
Ahead of the start of the final long Practice Session the America's Cup teams were out on the Great Sound in Bermuda Ahead of the start of the final long Practice Session the America's Cup teams were out on the Great Sound in Bermuda this time in lighter winds of 5-10kts. Oracle Team USA appear to be taking their use of cyclors to another stage, with the crew configuration changing downwind, from having four grinders working upwind, to using only three downwind plus tactician, Tom Slingsby pedalling.
Posted on 14 May America's Cup - Emirates Team New Zealand's crew jumps ship
Emirates Team New Zealand lost a man overboard while training on the Great Sound on Saturday. Emirates Team New Zealand lost a man overboard while training on the Great Sound on Saturday. The incident occurred as the crew began to set up for a manoeuvre, and the crew began moving across the boat, from the video it is not possible to positively identify the crew member, but it is likely to have been wingsail trimmer and skipper, Glenn Ashby.
Posted on 14 May America's Cup - Breeze hits 50kts in Bermuda
The six America's Cup teams were literally blown off the Great Sound as gale-force winds hit the Royal Dockyard, on Frid The six America's Cup teams were literally blown off the Great Sound as gale-force winds hit the Royal Dockyard, on Friday. Emirates Team New Zealand's meteorologist, Roger 'Clouds' Badham explains what happened and why, as winds hit 40kts from one direction, dropped to 5kts and then changed direction and picked up to 50kts.
Posted on 12 May America's Cup - Coutts all but confirms Oracle Team USA adding cyclors
In the latest video blog from Bermuda, Oracle Team USA CEO, Russell Coutts is coy about the addition of cyclors In the latest video blog from Bermuda, Oracle Team USA CEO, Russell Coutts is coy about the addition of cyclors to Oracle Team USA's AC50, saying that the Defender is looking at additional grinding capacity. This involves adding a third grinding position into the AC50 rather than replacement of the existing pedestals.
Posted on 12 May America’s Cup Endeavour Junior Regattas – Program of events announced
Hundreds of children from Bermuda and around the world will take part in this prestigious and fun series of events First on the schedule is the O’pen BIC class which will feature 32 boats in total, including six competitors from Bermuda and the remaining 26 from around the world, again all under 15 years years of age.
Posted on 12 May America's Cup - Coutts coy about picking a Cup favorite
Russell Coutts doesn’t believe there’s an overwhelming favorite, not even two-time defending champion Oracle Team USA. Russell Coutts has been watching practice races between the 50-foot, foiling catamarans. He said he’s impressed with Oracle Team USA, Artemis Racing of Sweden, SoftBank Team Japan and Emirates Team New Zealand, the hard-luck loser in the 2013 America’s Cup on San Francisco Bay. “I actually don’t think there is a clear favorite right now,” Coutts
Posted on 12 May America's Cup - Softbank Team Japan explains why watts matter
Softbank Team Japan elaborates on the two systems and claims that while cycling may be the more powerful on paper A lot has been written and spoken since mid-February when Emirates Team NZ first revealed their pedal-powered grinding stations. The common currency between the leg and arm grinding is 'watts' - here Softbank Team Japan elaborates on the two systems and claims that while cycling may be the more powerful on paper, the real difference between the two is less, and less significant.
Posted on 12 May America's Cup - Nathan Outteridge explains the flight controls
One of the talking points of the last America's Cup was the buttons available to the helmsman and their function. One of the talking points of the last America's Cup was the buttons available to the helmsman and their function. For the 35th America's Cup the helmsman, and Olympic Gold and Silver medallist, Nathan Outteridge takes us aboard Artemis Racing for a close up look at 'Button City' and how critical the position of each is for the helmsman.
Posted on 12 May America's Cup - Artemis Racing's Iain Percy changes focus as Cup looms
Iain Percy is one of the sailors in the 35th America's Cup who has dual responsibility as skipper and CEO of the team. Double Olympic Gold medallist, Iain Percy is one of the sailors in the 35th America's Cup who has dual responsibility as skipper and CEO of the team. In this video Percy, talks about the need to shift his focus from team manager at Artemis Racing and turn his mind to being a racing crew, with the America's Cup Qualifiers just two weeks away.
Posted on 12 May
