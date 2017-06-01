America's Cup - Peter Lester blames the Big Fella for ETNZ Pitchpole

Emirates Team New Zealand sailing on Bermuda's Great Sound in the Louis Vuitton Americaâ€™s Cup Challenger Playoffs Semi-Finals Emirates Team New Zealand (NZL) vs. Land Rover BAR (GBR) Race 4 Copyright: Richard Hodder / Emirates Team New Zealand Richard Hodder/Emirates Team New Zealand Emirates Team New Zealand sailing on Bermuda's Great Sound in the Louis Vuitton Americaâ€™s Cup Challenger Playoffs Semi-Finals Emirates Team New Zealand (NZL) vs. Land Rover BAR (GBR) Race 4 Copyright: Richard Hodder / Emirates Team New Zealand Richard Hodder/Emirates Team New Zealand

If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/154411