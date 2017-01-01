America's Cup - Paul Cayard reviews RR2 Races 1-3 of the Qualifiers

35th America's Cup Bermuda 2017 - Louis Vuitton America's Cup Qualifiers, Day 4 - Round Robin 2 © ACEA 2017 / Gilles Martin-Raget 35th America's Cup Bermuda 2017 - Louis Vuitton America's Cup Qualifiers, Day 4 - Round Robin 2 © ACEA 2017 / Gilles Martin-Raget

If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/154229

by America's Cup.com today at 12:56 amFormer top America's Cup skipper, Paul Cayard reviews the action and relative performances of the teams.