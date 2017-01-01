America's Cup - Ouch ... AC50 style - Video

by Sail-World.com on 18 MarIn this clip the British America's Cup team appear to cop a gust a the wrong moment from the wrong direction and accelerate as they should be slowing down. Turn your audio to hear the crunch.Fortunately they have a mobile dock (designed to rotate so the AC50 can be turned into the wind) and that absorbed much of the impact. Also the AC50's have removable/replaceable bow sections to cop with mishaps like this.