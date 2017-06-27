Please select your home edition
Edition
Musto 728x90 4

America's Cup - Oracle wins Practice Racing in Bermuda, Brits off pace

by Oracle Team USA and Sail-World today at 12:06 am
America's Cup - AC45S Practice Racing - Bermuda, January-February 2017 Americas Cup Media www.americascup.com
An extended series of practice racing has concluded in Bermuda with Oracle Team USA skipper Jimmy Spithill saying the team has added to its knowledge base through competition against the other Bermuda based teams.

“Anytime you get to simulate real race conditions, with the America’s Cup Race Committee (Iain Murray, Melanie Roberts) here, it pushes the whole team that much harder, and it exposes any shortcomings,” he said.

“There was some great, close racing between ourselves and Artemis Racing and SoftBank Team Japan. All three teams won and lost their share of races and we all learned a lot I think.

“Unfortunately, the British seemed to be having issues and weren’t competitive which was a bit of surprise.”

Only Oracle Team USA and Artemis Racing (SWE) sailed the full 23 races, The British team did not complete the full race schedule. Softbank Team Japan sailed 17 races, and Land Rover BAR just nine races for a solitary win.

The British team is expected to launch its AC50 on Monday, February 6 and will be followed by Oracle Team USA about a week later.

Spithill says these race periods put the full program under the microscope, from shore operations, to sailing team, to designers.

“We’re trying to simulate, as much as possible, what a race day in and May and June will look like,” he says. “From the time we arrive at the base in the morning and make a call on boat configuration, to when we dock-out, to how we conduct our performance de-brief after sailing. It makes for long days, but it’s good to get a sense of that rhythm now, so we can make adjustments before the summer.”


The racing over the past two weeks was intense, with some very aggressive pre-start action, as well as lead changes and close crosses up and down the race course.

“I think what you’re seeing is the teams getting more comfortable with the equipment as the systems get refined. One of the real challenges in this America’s Cup is in providing enough power at critical moments to make the maneuvers you want to make. From what I could see, all three of us have made strides there over the past few months, allowing for more aggressive sailing.

“Like in all racing, the starts are important and you want to get your nose in front early, so that’s why you’re seeing the pre-start action. But that being said, this is far from a one-way race track. There are passing opportunities. And we’ve seen that when you make a mistake in a manoeuvrer, the other guy is right there ready to pounce.”

With the conclusion of the race period, attention now shifts to the launch of the new America’s Cup Class boat. Oracle Team USA will have an official unveiling of its new boat on February 14, which is the anniversary of the date the team first won the America’s Cup, in 2010.

“It’s a real tribute to our shore crew that they’ve been able to progress work on the new boat, while keeping us out on the race course day after day,” Spithill said. “I’ve always said we’ve got the best shore operation in the game, and they’ve proved it again.”



Unofficial results from race period (W-L):

Oracle Team USA --- 16 – 7
Artemis Racing --- 12 – 11
SoftBank Team Japan --- 8 – 11
Land Rover BAR --- 1 – 8

America's Cup - AC45S Practice Racing - Bermuda, January-February 2017 © Americas Cup Media www.americascup.com
America's Cup - AC45S Practice Racing - Bermuda, January-February 2017 © Americas Cup Media www.americascup.com


America's Cup - AC45S Practice Racing - Bermuda, January-February 2017 © Americas Cup Media www.americascup.com
America's Cup - AC45S Practice Racing - Bermuda, January-February 2017 © Americas Cup Media www.americascup.com


America's Cup - AC45S Practice Racing - Bermuda, January-February 2017 © Americas Cup Media www.americascup.com
America's Cup - AC45S Practice Racing - Bermuda, January-February 2017 © Americas Cup Media www.americascup.com

Naiad/Oracle SupplierHenri Lloyd 50 YearsJeanneau Sunfast 660x82

Related Articles

America's Cup - 30 year anniversary of win in Fremantle
30 years ago this week that Dennis Conner and the crew of Stars & Stripes (San Diego YC) won the America's Cup 30 years ago this week that Dennis Conner and the crew of Stars & Stripes (San Diego Yacht Club) won the America's Cup in Fremantle, after beating the Australian Defender Kookaburra III (Iain Murray) 4-0. The Stars & Stripes win marked the end of the best ever America's Cup regatta from the perspective of the racing, the incidents on and off the water, the characters and the media conferences.
Posted on 4 Feb America's Cup - Fremantle - celebrating 30 years since the best ever
This photo-video story looks at the events of 30 years ago in Fremantle - venue for the best America's Cup ever In 1983, the 12-metre racing yacht Australia II crossed the finish line off Newport, Rhode Island ahead of US contender Liberty. For the first time, Australia had won the America’s Cup. Then, when the hangovers subsided, a sobering realisation crept in. Australia was to defend the Cup in 1987. This photo-video story looks at the events of 30 years ago in Fremantle.
Posted on 1 Feb Gladwell's Line - New America's Cup interesting, but will it fly?
News overnight was that five of the six existing America's Cup teams had signed an agreement News overnight was that five of the six existing America's Cup teams had signed an agreement outlining proposals for the 36th America's Cup, should one of them win the 166 year old Trophy. Two time winner and the longest competing team in the competition, Emirates Team New Zealand was not one of those gathered in the hallowed halls of The House of Garrard
Posted on 25 Jan New framework agreement creates strong future for the America’s Cup
A vision for the future of the America’s Cup has been agreed by current competitors that would see long-sought stability A vision for the future of the America’s Cup has been agreed by current competitors that would see long-sought stability and continuity in the competition for the oldest trophy in international sport.
Posted on 25 Jan America's Cup - Softbank Team Japan on 125 day countdown to Qualifiers
In 125 days, SoftBank Team Japan will take on Artemis Racing in their first race of the America’s Cup Qualifiers The year is here. In 125 days, SoftBank Team Japan will take on Artemis Racing in their first race of the America’s Cup Qualifiers not only marking the culmination of their campaign, but the end of more than a decade of drought since Japan has challenged for the Auld Mug.
Posted on 23 Jan America's Cup - Tech Tuesday - Philippe Presti on being a super-coach
Philippe Presti – an Olympian and world class match racer in his own right – is the OTUSA sailing team coach Oracle Team USA USA skipper Jimmy Spithill and coach Philippe Presti have a relationship that dates back to when both were competing on the match racing circuit in the early 2000s. Presti – an Olympian and world class match racer in his own right – is the sailing team coach, but certainly his role is much deeper than that.
Posted on 23 Jan America's Cup - Stadium sell out for final weekend of the Match
ACEA says tickets for Grandstand seating and for all official Spectator Boats have sold out for the 24th and 25th June, Tickets for the 35th America’s Cup, taking place in Bermuda from 26th May until 27th June 2017, went on sale in mid-December via www.americascup.com/tickets and demand has been very high since that announcement. Today the America’s Cup Event Authority has announced that tickets for Grandstand seating and for all official Spectator Boats have sold out for the 24th and 25th June, the final weeke
Posted on 22 Jan America's Cup - Teams participate in organised racing in Bermuda
The four America’s Cup teams based in Bermuda began a “formal-informal” practice race period last Friday The four America’s Cup teams based in Bermuda will begin a “formal-informal” practice race period today, with the America’s Cup Race Management (ACRM) team on island to conduct the racing. Iain Murray, the Regatta Director, has come out before to set up the race courses, continue to learn more about the venue and the weather, and conduct racing that gives the teams an opportunity to line up ag
Posted on 22 Jan America's Cup - Oracle Team USA - Tech Tuesday - Structural Platform
Learn more about the carbon fiber structure of OTUSA's America's Cup class catamaran with Oracle Team USA. Learn more about the carbon fiber structure of OTUSA's America's Cup class catamaran. How does the fact that the boats are airborne for most of the race affect the hull design, structural engineering - structural engineer Kurt Jordan explains in this video.
Posted on 11 Jan America's Cup - Ashby confirms that Kiwis will sail AC50 in Auckland
Glenn Ashby has confirmed that Emirates Team NZ will launch their AC50, in Auckland and will do a substantial build up Emirates Team New Zealand skipper, Glenn Ashby has confirmed that Emirates Team New Zealand will launch their AC50, in Auckland and will do a substantial build up on the Waitemata harbour before shipping to Bermuda. Speaking on Newstalk ZB, Ashby said the Emirates Team New Zealand AC50 had been assembled and was having hydraulics, daggerboard systems and electronics being installed at present.
Posted on 8 Jan
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy