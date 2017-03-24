America's Cup - Oracle picks up some bow protection for docking
by Bangin' the Corner today at 11:03 am
The Bangin' the Corner team talk Jimmy and the boys on Oracle Team USA through the process of getting some bow protection for their new AC50, before they dock after a long day on the Great Sound, and don't dock like Ben did.
35th America's Cup Bermuda 2017 - ORACLE Team USA's ACC boat sailing in Bermuda Austin Wong | ACEA
