America's Cup - Oracle closer taking Match point with vital Day 6 win

by Richard Gladwell Sail-World.com/nz today at 10:50 pm
Emirates Team NZ - Round Robin 2 - America's Cup 2017, June 1, 2017 Great Sound Bermuda Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
America's Cup fans got a new insight into the capabilities of the Challengers and the Defender, as racing continued on Day 6 in winds that were barely above the minimum threshold for racing.

All starts had the countdown clock restarted at least once as the average wind strength dropped below the prescribed the minimum 30second average of 6kts.

Emirates Team New Zealand was impressive in their match with Land Rover BAR, with the British team eventually retiring to effect repairs on a new daggerboard, before her second race of the day against Groupama Team France.

While Sir Ben Ainslie conceded a race for the first time in his illustrious sailing career, the AC50 showed little improvement over her competitor in the final race of the day. Groupama Team France led around the penultimate mark of the race, but couldn't match the British downwind as the wind increased to a whole 7.6kts average gusting to 8.7kts on the final run.

Around 7kts of breeze is sufficient for the AC50's to be able generate sufficient apparent windspeed to make an efficient course downwind. In a lesser strength of wind they are, in the words of top sailor and Race Director, Iain Murray, 'like a blunt saw.'

Emirates Team NZ - Round Robin 2 - America's Cup 2017, June 1, 2017 Great Sound Bermuda © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
This was the first time Emirates Team New Zealand has been tested in light airs against other AC50's and she responded very well to the questions asked.

The Kiwis had and average breeze of less than 7kts for their race against Land Rover BAR, and went around the track in 18m 50 secs compared to the 18minutes taken by Oracle Team USA - although both courses were shortened after the start and distances were not the same.

At one point the Kiwis were doing 26kts in just over 6kts of air.

Oracle Team USA looked very good, albeit sailing in 7kts plus of breeze. However, they were led around the course by Softbank Team Japan for more than half the race after the Defender suffered a pre-start penalty from the Umpires.

Softbank skipper Dean Barker sailed well, really only losing it on the final beat when they went hard left and got out of phase with the shifts, allowing Oracle Team USA's Jimmy Spithill to pounce.

Some questioned as to whether 'team orders' might have dictated that Barker should wave training and development partner Oracle Team USA through to help tie up the America's Cup Match point that is the Defenders is they win this Qualifier round.

When questioned on whether there were team orders, Barker denied that he had let Spithill through, putting the lead change down to his decision to go left, while Spithill went right.

Oracle Team USA - Day 6 - Round Robin 2 - America's Cup 2017, June 1, 2017 Great Sound Bermuda © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
On reflection that is the way, it looked on the water too. Rarely on this course and wind direction has it paid to bang the left. The strength always seems to be down, and if your opponent goes right, there seems to be more pressure and a handy shift, just as a bonus.

Artemis Racing was not rostered to compete today - she has three races left - two on Saturday.

It would now seem the Land Rover BAR has sufficient points with her win today, her other two wins in the regatta and her two bonus points from the America's Cup World Series to join Emirates Team New Zealand in the play-offs.

However with unless her performance improves dramatically the erratic British will be out after the Semi-Finals - when they have to survive on race wins alone.

Oracle Team USA crosses the finish line to probably take Match Point -mirates Team NZ - Round Robin 2 - America's Cup 2017, June 1, 2017 Great Sound Bermuda © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
The other two semi-finalists will be Artemis Racing and Softbank Team Japan.

As for Oracle Team USA, the major question is whether they can eke a point out of this series to take into the America's Cup Match.

For her to miss collecting that point, she would have to lose to both Artemis Racing and Emirates Team New Zealand. Artemis Racing has her crack at the America's Cup Champions on Friday and Emirates Team New Zealand on Saturday.

Saturday also marks the last race day for Oracle Team USA as they have to sit out the Semi-Finals and Finals of the Challenger Series ahead of the America's Cup Match starting on June 17.

The Race Committee restarted the countdown many times due to the wind falling below the minimum for racing - Round Robin 2 - America's Cup 2017, June 1, 2017 Great Sound Bermuda © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Emirates Team NZ - Round Robin 2 - America's Cup 2017, June 1, 2017 Great Sound Bermuda © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Emirates Team NZ bow to bow with Ben Ainslie at Mark 1 - Round Robin 2 - America's Cup 2017, June 1, 2017 Great Sound Bermuda © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Related Articles

America's Cup - Racing set to proceed on Day 6
Racing is expected to get underway on time on the Great Sound at the scheduled start time of 2.00pm. Racing is expected to get underway on time on the Great Sound at the scheduled start time of 2.00pm. There will be four races sailed - as rostered for yesterday when a promising breeze faded at start time and was abandoned after 4.00pm.
Posted today at 3:15 pm America's Cup - Paul Cayard reviews RR2 Races 1-3 of the Qualifiers
America's Cup.com's Daily Review Show covers Round Robin 2 and the first three races of the Qualifiers. America's Cup.com's Daily Review Show covers Round Robin 2 and the first three races of the Qualifiers. Former top America's Cup skipper, Paul Cayard reviews the action and relative performances of the teams.
Posted today at 12:56 am America's Cup - Teams vote with their feet on Day 5
The five teams due to sail on Day 5 of the 35th America's Cup all but pulled left the Race Course on the Great Sound The five teams due to sail on Day 5 of the 35th America's Cup all but pulled left the Race Course on the Great Sound before the signal was made to move the planned racing to the planned rest day, tomorrow. Although there was wind around noon today, sufficient for the Red Bull Youth America's Cup catamarans to be foiling during their Practice Session, the breeze lightened as the day progressed.
Posted on 31 May America's Cup - Beyond the Round Robins - Defender's options
The Defender has equal opportunity on the Race Course area as the Challenger(s). America's Cup Race Director Iain Murray was quizzed on the options for the Defender, Oracle Team USA once they exit the Qualifiers, and the Challengers participate in the Playoffs. Murray explained that the Defender has equal opportunity on the Race Course area as the Challenger(s).
Posted on 31 May America's Cup - Pessimistic forecast not shared by Teams - Day 5
The official prediction is for 3-5kts at 2.00pm; 2-5kts at 3.00pm and 2-4kts at 4.00pm. Although wind forecast models used by America's Cup Race Management are only for 3-5kts for race start time of 2.00pm on Day 5, Race Director Iain Murray has just to the daily media briefing that the teams' own projections are less pessimistic. The official prediction is for 3-5kts at 2.00pm; 2-5kts at 3.00pm and 2-4kts at 4.00pm.
Posted on 31 May Louis Vuitton America's Cup Qualifiers –Day 4 images by Jude Robertson
Photographer Jude Robertson has provided this gallery of images from day four Photographer Jude Robertson has provided this gallery of images from day four
Posted on 31 May America's Cup - Day 4 - Who will Make the Cut for the Playoffs?
The 35th America's Cup regatta entered the second phase today with the first races in Round Robin 2 The 35th America's Cup regatta entered the second phase today with the first races in Round Robin 2 of the Qualification Round. In three more race days, the first team will be eliminated from the regatta.
Posted on 31 May America's Cup - More images from the Great Sound and Bases - Day 4
Second gallery of images from Day 4 of the 34th America's Cup - taking in the on the water action Second gallery of images from Day 4 of the 34th America's Cup - taking in the on the water action, plus a few of the bases inside the Royal Dockyard. Most of the bases are on the Northern side of the Royal Dockyard with Emirates Team NZ the only team to have a full base on Cross Island along with the America's Cup Village
Posted on 31 May America's Cup - Images from Day 4 - Start of Round Robin 2
Sail-World's cameras were on the water again on the Great Sound for the start of Round Robin 2. Sail-World's cameras were on the water again on the Great Sound for the start of Round Robin 2. The regatta has started to lose some of its bonhomie, as one team will be out of the competition come Saturday, and two more go towards the end of the following week.
Posted on 31 May America's Cup - Day 4 - Paul Cayard reports from Bermuda
Three races were held today on Great Sound in 12- 14 knots of wind. It was a day to get more racing Three races were held today on Great Sound in 12- 14 knots of wind. It was a day to get more racing in as the forecast for the next few days is very light. However the schedule was set in stone and so no changes were made. Four races are on the schedule for tomorrow.
Posted on 31 May
