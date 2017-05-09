America's Cup - Oracle capsize AC50 again during practice + 3 x Videos

by Richard Gladwell, Sail-World on 10 MayThe incident was captured on video by two separate cameramen.The incident started as the team began putting crew across the boat in preparation for a foiling gybe , with the boat sailing fast.Just after the actual gybe the AC50 began a high speed roll to the new leeward side as two of the crew had stopped grinding and were about to cross the boat.The helmsman was also on the new leeward side.The AC50 just kept turning and spun out with the G-force as she rounded up. In the windward hull only one of the four grinders was working to provide pressure, another crew member was trimming the wingsail and the helmsman was also to windward.To leeward one grinder was hanging onto the trampoline net, the other grinder was in position, there was also a helmsman still to leeward.Having swung through about 120degrees, the AC50 got to the point of no return and quickly went over in the 15-18kt breeze.There did not appear to be anyone in a cycle grinding position, aft of the skipper.Oracle Team USA confirmed the incident with a short statement on their Facebook page:'ORACLE TEAM USA capsized during pre-start practice on Tuesday afternoon on Bermuda's Great Sound. No injuries to the crew and after an initial assessment, damage appears to be limited.'The US team updated re-iterating that the incident occurred during a practice session focused on pre-start manoeuvres.They advised boat was righted within three minutes and there were no injuries to the crew or damage to the boat.Oracle Team USA also supplied on board video if the incident and recovery.The incident is the second for the America's Cup Defender. There were two almost exactly a month earlier in early April. The first resulted in a near capsize, and the second, the following day triggered a full capsize of the AC50. No other teams have capsized their AC50's which will begin sailing in the Qualifiers in two weeks time.