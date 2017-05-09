Please select your home edition
Edition
RS Sailing 728x90

America's Cup - Oracle capsize AC50 again during practice + 3 x Videos

by Richard Gladwell, Sail-World on 10 May
Oracle Team USA close to the point of no return before capsize May 9, 2017 . ..
America's Cup Champions, Oracle Team USA, have capsized their AC50 again during a practice session on the Great Sound Bermuda.

The incident was captured on video by two separate cameramen.

The incident started as the team began putting crew across the boat in preparation for a foiling gybe , with the boat sailing fast.

Just after the actual gybe the AC50 began a high speed roll to the new leeward side as two of the crew had stopped grinding and were about to cross the boat.

The helmsman was also on the new leeward side.

The AC50 just kept turning and spun out with the G-force as she rounded up. In the windward hull only one of the four grinders was working to provide pressure, another crew member was trimming the wingsail and the helmsman was also to windward.



To leeward one grinder was hanging onto the trampoline net, the other grinder was in position, there was also a helmsman still to leeward.

Having swung through about 120degrees, the AC50 got to the point of no return and quickly went over in the 15-18kt breeze.

There did not appear to be anyone in a cycle grinding position, aft of the skipper.



Oracle Team USA confirmed the incident with a short statement on their Facebook page:

'ORACLE TEAM USA capsized during pre-start practice on Tuesday afternoon on Bermuda's Great Sound. No injuries to the crew and after an initial assessment, damage appears to be limited.'

The US team updated re-iterating that the incident occurred during a practice session focused on pre-start manoeuvres.

They advised boat was righted within three minutes and there were no injuries to the crew or damage to the boat.

Oracle Team USA also supplied on board video if the incident and recovery.



The incident is the second for the America's Cup Defender. There were two almost exactly a month earlier in early April. The first resulted in a near capsize, and the second, the following day triggered a full capsize of the AC50. No other teams have capsized their AC50's which will begin sailing in the Qualifiers in two weeks time.

The second video was are shot and produced by Jason Smith, who apparently lives on a bit of shoestring, and has put in hours every day to keep fans up to date with the latest from Bermuda. It's a big commitment. If you wish to make a donation to Jason click here
Musto AUS 2017 660x82 5Cooper Teamwear 660x82 1RS Sailing 660x82

Related Articles

America's Cup - Helmets as an art-form?
To date the safety helmets worn by the America's Cup crews have been more functional than fantasy To date the safety helmets worn by the America's Cup crews have been more functional than fantasy. However that looks set to change with the team wearing racing helmets designed by legendary MotoGP designer Aldo Drudi and his Drudi Performance design house.
Posted on 10 May America's Cup - Emirates Team NZ's giant leap of faith - Video
Emirates Team New Zealand turned it on again for the Practice Racing on Tuesday. Emirates Team New Zealand turned it on again for the Practice Racing on Tuesday. Having come close to a nosedive led capsize mid-way through Practice Session 4 as they were leaving their base in the Royal Dockyard, the Kiwi team went the other way on Tuesday, when a manoeuvre came unstuck and the 15metre catamaran almost went completely airborne. Ashore the grinders set a new record.
Posted on 10 May America's Cup - Practice session video - May 9 - ETNZ's new trick
The America's Cup teams were out in force on the Great Sound in Bermuda, testing in lighter weather. The America's Cup teams were out in force on the Great Sound in Bermuda, testing in lighter weather. One of the interesting aspects of this video is Emirates Team New Zealand's ability to do 'fishtail' tacks and gybes. The move was seen in Auckland, and involves performing multiple, back to back gybes/tacks, while remaining foil borne throughout.
Posted on 10 May America's Cup - Japanese shift into 24x7 routine
Softbank Team Japan have shifted into a 24hour day seven days a week routine Softbank Team Japan have shifted into a 24hour day seven days a week routine, with just two weeks left until the start of the 35th America's Cup in Bermuda. In a video just released the Japanese Challenger for the America's Cup say that moving to a 24x7 mode is the only way to keep up with the maintenance workload as well fitting new developments and kit into the teams AC50.
Posted on 10 May America's Cup - 17 days to go
Spithill: It’s massive to have that home support from the people here in Bermuda. Spithill: It’s massive to have that home support from the people here in Bermuda. 9th May is the next milestone in the countdown to the 35th America’s Cup as it marks just 17 days to go until the start of the greatest race on water in Bermuda.
Posted on 10 May America's Cup - Oracle Team USA copies Kiwis and installs Bike Grinder
Oracle Team USA have installed a Bike Grinding station on their AC50 and were testing on the Great Sound in Bermuda, With just over two weeks before the start of the America's Cup regattas, sources in Bermuda have told Sail-World that Defender Oracle Team USA have installed a Bike Grinding station on their AC50 and were trialling on the dock in Bermuda, today.
Posted on 9 May America's Cup - Burling and Tuke reflect on a fortnight in Bermuda
Strong winds on Saturday precluded sailing on the Great Sound, with the teams having an unscheduled work day Strong winds on Saturday precluded sailing on the Great Sound, with the teams having an unscheduled work day to get through the never-ending work and maintenance lists, with just three weeks to go before the start of the Qualifier Series. Emirates Team New Zealand helmsman Peter Burling sayd the team's AC50 was definitely sailing sailing faster in Bermuda than she had been in Auckland.
Posted on 7 May America's Cup - Ainslie defends Brit's performance in Practice Session
Sir Ben Ainslie, CEO and Skipper of British America's Cup Challenger Land Rover BAR has come out on the defensive Sir Ben Ainslie, CEO and Skipper of British America's Cup Challenger Land Rover BAR has come out on the defensive in a column in the Daily Telegraph after the team's performance in the latest Practice Session which concluded last Friday week in Bermuda.
Posted on 6 May America's Cup - Practice Session the Great Sound, Thursday May 5
More action on the Great Sound, Bermuda as several of the America's Cup teams went through their paces More action on the Great Sound, Bermuda as several of the America's Cup teams went through their paces outside of one of the days designated as Practice Sessions - so no co-ordinated training allowed. Teams on the water today included Land Rover BAR, Softbank Team Japan and Oracle Team USA.
Posted on 6 May America's Cup - Rower not fazed by Emirates Team NZ's nosedive
Olympic gold medal winning rower, Joseph Sullivan, talks to the Daily Telegraph about Emirates Team New Zealand's nosedi Olympic gold medal winning rower, Joseph Sullivan, talks to the Daily Telegraph about Emirates Team New Zealand's nosedive after being caught by a errant gust as the team left the marina at the Royal Dockyard midway through last week's Practice Session when winds topped 25kts on the race course.
Posted on 6 May
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy