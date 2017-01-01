America's Cup - Oracle Team USA's pedal power - close up + Video
by Ricahrd Gladwell|MyislandhomeBDA today at 12:06 am
After being dismissive of Emirates Team New Zealand's use of pedal powered grinders - saying the team had considered the idea but discarded it, chosing to remain with conventional grinders, today the first video came through from Youtube Channel MyislandhomeBDA of the new cyclist aboard the America's Cup defender.
Oracle Team USA - 2017 America's Cup Sam Greenfield/Oracle Team USA http://www.oracleteamusa.com
