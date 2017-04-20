America's Cup - Oracle Team USA's Jimmy Spithill does a flying leap

Jimmy Spithill - Oracle Team USA has become the latest crew member to take a flyer

by Oracle Team USA and Sail-World.com today at 3:57 amIn a split-second decision the twice winner of the America's Cup had to decide whether to drop, slide and try and grab something, or just keep going and leap clear of the rudder foils. He chose the latter.