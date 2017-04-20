Please select your home edition
America's Cup - Oracle Team USA's Jimmy Spithill does a flying leap

by Oracle Team USA and Sail-World.com today at 3:57 am
Jimmy Spithill - Oracle Team USA has become the latest crew member to take a flyer Austin Wong | ACEA
Oracle Team USA skipper, Jimmy Spithill became the latest AC50 sailor to go overboard with an epic leap after he crossed the AC50 during a manoeuvre and was unable to stop when he reached the new helm position.

In a split-second decision the twice winner of the America's Cup had to decide whether to drop, slide and try and grab something, or just keep going and leap clear of the rudder foils. He chose the latter.

