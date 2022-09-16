America's Cup - Oracle Team USA's Grant Simmer on 'Teams'

Tactician Tom Slingsby (left) and Grant Simmer - Oracle Team USA - Bermuda, September 2016 Sam Greenfield/Oracle Team USA Tactician Tom Slingsby (left) and Grant Simmer - Oracle Team USA - Bermuda, September 2016 Sam Greenfield/Oracle Team USA http://www.oracleteamusa.com

If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/154050

by Richard Gladwell and Oracle Team USA today at 2:34 pmHis long career started in 1983 when he was navigator aboard Australia II, he won again in a team management role in Alinghi (SUI) and joined Oracle Team USA just after the team nosedived and all but destroyed their first AC72 in October 2012. He is largely credited with getting the Defender back on its feet and into a successful Defence of the America's Cup 11 months later.In this video Grant Simmer, General Manager of Oracle Team USA outlines the basic management techniques required to make an America's Cup group into a winning team.Video by John von Seeburg & Mike Herbener / Otacle Team USA