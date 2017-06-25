Please select your home edition
North Sails 2017 Sales Staff

America's Cup - Oracle Team USA staring down match point

by Oracle Team USA today at 5:35 am
25/06/2017 - Bermuda (BDA) - 35th America's Cup 2017 - 35th America's Cup 2017 Presented by Louis Vuitton, Day 4 Sander van der Borch http://www.sandervanderborch.com
With Jimmy Spithill’s Oracle Team USA winning the sixth race of the America’s Cup Match on Bermuda’s Great Sound on Saturday to get its first point on the scoreboard, anticipation was heightened for close racing on Sunday.

But it didn’t work out that way.

With an advantage off the start-line in both races, challenger Emirates Team New Zealand was able to comfortably protect a leading position around the race course following both starts to earn two wins and extend its advantage in the series to six - one.

The first team to earn seven points will win the America’s Cup.

The defending champion, Oracle Team USA, is now facing match point for the 35th America’s Cup.

It’s a position the team is familiar with. In 2013, the American defender famously ‘stared down the barrel of the gun’ as skipper Jimmy Spithill led a comeback for the ages turning an 8-1 deficit into a nine - eight win. Then too, it was Team New Zealand holding the lead.

17/06/25 - Hamilton (BDA) - 35th America's Cup Bermuda 2017 - ORACLE TEAM USA © Sam Greenfield
17/06/25 - Hamilton (BDA) - 35th America's Cup Bermuda 2017 - ORACLE TEAM USA © Sam Greenfield



“This isn’t a position you would choose to be in,” Spithill admitted. “But the fact is, we’re here. And so the question now becomes, what are you going to do about it? And I know our team. There is no quit. We will keep fighting to the end.

“We know we can beat these guys. We’ve done it before. We’re not looking to win six races all at once. Our job is simple – win one race at a time.”

Two races are scheduled on Monday afternoon on Bermuda’s Great Sound race course.

25/06/2017 - Bermuda (BDA) - 35th America's Cup 2017 - 35th America's Cup 2017 Presented by Louis Vuitton, Day 4 © ACEA 2017 / Gilles Martin-Raget
25/06/2017 - Bermuda (BDA) - 35th America's Cup 2017 - 35th America's Cup 2017 Presented by Louis Vuitton, Day 4 © ACEA 2017 / Gilles Martin-Raget



America’s Cup Match – Race Seven Report

Conditions for racing on Sunday were similar to those of Saturday, with a Southerly wind in the nine - ten knot range for the first race of the day.

There was less engagement in the pre-start to this race with Oracle Team USA skipper Jimmy Spithill taking up position to windward of the New Zealand boat. But with just a few seconds to go to the start, Spithill took a late little jog to weather and that meant the team trailed across the starting line by just one-second. Keeping the pressure on, by the bottom gate the Kiwi lead was just five-seconds.

Oracle Team USA followed the Kiwis through the gate and it took three tacks to break a tight cover. Spithill and tactician Slingsby broke free to the right hand side of the race course, but it didn’t pay, with New Zealand finding more wind on the left and extending its lead. The Kiwis again took up a covering position, but now with a larger lead.

By the first upwind gate, New Zealand had extended to a 32-second lead. But Oracle Team USA found more pressure with a split at the top and began to close the gap early on the leg. But after the first gybe, New Zealand had the wind advantage and extended out to a 40-second lead. Although Oracle Team USA closed the gap dramatically on the final legs, the Kiwis held on to take a five - one lead in the series with a 12-second win.

Crew list for Race Seven:

• Skipper / Helmsman -- Jimmy Spithill
• Wing Trimmer -- Kyle Langford
• Tactician / Grinder -- Tom Slingsby
• Grinder -- Louis Sinclair
• Grinder – Sam Newton
• Grinder -- Ky Hurst

America’s Cup Match – Race Eight Report

Oracle Team USA found itself slow and vulnerable in this pre-start, and the Kiwis took advantage, swooping in for a hook and a luff that left Spithill and crew trailing into mark one by 12-seconds.

Spithill and Slingsby engineered a split at the bottom gate but Team New Zealand soon came over to blanket the American defender in a tight cover the rest of the way up the beat.

Team New Zealand was able to protect from there and is now on match point, leading six - one.

'We couldn’t avoid the hook and from there it was very difficult to catch them,' Spithill said after the race.

'But you have take your hat off to those guys, they sailed well.'

Crew list for Race Eight:

• Skipper / Helmsman -- Jimmy Spithill
• Wing Trimmer -- Kyle Langford
• Tactician / Grinder -- Tom Slingsby
• Grinder -- Cooper Dressler
• Grinder – Sam Newton
• Grinder -- Graeme Spence

Related Articles

No Aussie boat in AC? Aussies instrumental to other teams' success
There may not be a boat from the ‘land down under’ in the 35th America’s Cup, but the Aussie spirit is alive and well There may not be a boat from the ‘land down under’ in the 35th America’s Cup, but the Aussie spirit is alive and well in sailing’s ultimate event. Australian sailors feature in a number of teams contesting the 35th America’s Cup, the winner of which could be decided overnight in Bermuda.
Posted today at 7:04 am America's Cup - Finals Day 4 - Paul Cayard reports from Bermuda
Same teams, same situation with ETNZ on match point and Oracle with a very steep hill to climb. This cake is pretty well baked. There are people remembering the comeback of all time in 2013. Same teams, same situation with ETNZ on match point and Oracle with a very steep hill to climb. But the situation is much different. There is no “low hanging fruit” this time. The boats are very developed and there is no 10% increase in boat speed to be found overnight.
Posted today at 6:43 am America's Cup Match - Day 4 action-shots by Studio Borlenghi
Studio Borlenghi provided this gallery of images from America's Cup Match - Day 4. Studio Borlenghi provided this gallery of images from America's Cup Match - Day 4.
Posted today at 6:10 am America's Cup Finals - Sunday's match action-shots by Ingrid Abery
Ingrid Abery was on water at 2017 America's Cup Finals and provided this gallery of images from 25 June, Sunday's action Ingrid Abery was on water at 2017 America's Cup Finals and provided this gallery of images from 25 June, Sunday's action.
Posted today at 5:13 am America's Cup - Burling and Emirates Team New Zealand on match point
Day four of the America’s Cup Match, presented by Louis Vuitton, belonged firmly to Peter Burling and New Zealand team It is now Match point Emirates Team New Zealand. Day four of the America’s Cup Match, presented by Louis Vuitton, belonged firmly to Peter Burling and the New Zealand team who comfortably won the two scheduled races of the day, races seven and eight of the final stage of the 35th America’s Cup.
Posted today at 4:48 am America's Cup - Two more wins, two steps forward for Emirates Team NZ
It’s match point for Emirates Team New Zealand at the 35th America’s Cup in Bermuda It’s match point for Emirates Team New Zealand at the 35th America’s Cup in Bermuda after a stunning performance against Oracle Team USA. Peter Burling and his crew took out both races to go 6-1 up in the first to seven Match, but it was the way in which they won that is the talking point.
Posted today at 4:33 am America's Cup - Kiwis still have a job to do on the Great Sound
Day 4 of the Match for the 35th America's Cup followed a familiar script. Day 4 of the Match for the 35th America's Cup followed a familiar script. Emirates Team New Zealand won both starts, led Oracle Team USA around every mark, took two points, and has now won seven races.
Posted on 25 Jun America's Cup Match – Chat with Iain Murray and OTUSA's asymmetry
In my live commentary of the racing I surmised that Oracle Team USA are using asymmetric foils as one of their changes I asked Big Fella about the asymmetric concept again this morning, and we covered some of the other US changes, and then we went over the reaction times involved with all of the dial downs yesterday.
Posted on 25 Jun America's Cup Match – More action shots from Day 3 by Studio Borlenghi
Emirates Team New Zealand Vs Oracle Team USA. Studio Borlenghi provided a gallery of images from day three Emirates Team New Zealand Vs Oracle Team USA. Studio Borlenghi provided a gallery of images from day three
Posted on 25 Jun America's Cup Match – Day 3 images by Studio Borlenghi
Emirates Team New Zealand Vs Oracle Team USA. Studio Borlenghi provided a gallery of images from day three Emirates Team New Zealand Vs Oracle Team USA. Studio Borlenghi provided a gallery of images from day three
Posted on 25 Jun
