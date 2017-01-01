Please select your home edition
Edition
Beneteau SAIL Sense 51-57 728x90

America's Cup - Oracle Team USA score a pair of wins on Practice Day 1

by Oracle Team USA today at 10:54 am
Oracle Team USA - 35th America's Cup Bermuda 2017 - Practice racing week ACEA / Ricardo Pinto http://photo.americascup.com/
Oracle Team USA earned two wins from two practice race starts on Monday, but it was the time before, between and following the races that was particularly profitable.

In near ideal 12-15 knot conditions, tactician and sailing team manager Tom Slingsby says the team was able to test new equipment, configurations and techniques in one of the final line-up opportunities before racing begins in the Louis Vuitton America's Cup Qualifiers on May 26.

The team was on the Great Sound race course area for nearly 8 hours.

'It was a long day out there for us, but we wanted to make the most of it,' Slingsby said.

'We did a couple of races, got a couple of wins and then we did some tuning and tried some different tests, and we got a lot of answers we needed.'

Slingsby says the rate of improvement across the fleet is impressive. He thinks the teams are still on the steep slope of the learning curve with big breakthroughs happening.

Oracle Team USA - 35th America's Cup Bermuda 2017 - Practice racing week © ACEA / Ricardo Pinto http://photo.americascup.com/
Oracle Team USA - 35th America's Cup Bermuda 2017 - Practice racing week © ACEA / Ricardo Pinto http://photo.americascup.com/


'We know how much we've stepped up our game from the last race period and we see that everyone else has made a similar step,' he said. 'The rate of improvement is skyrocketing in this last month.

'Everyone is putting on all their race kit, the maneuvers are getting better and so the differences between the teams are getting smaller.'

As Oracle Team USA reduces its crew rotation, the core group is getting more time on the boat, leading to improved maneuvers.

'We're narrowing in on our race crew now, but I think we still have improvements we can make on our crew work,' he said.

'In some ways, I think our boat is a bit similar to the last campaign. It's probably a little bit more difficult to sail, but maybe it has more potential. But by race time, we'll be able to do everything.'

Oracle Team USA - 35th America's Cup Bermuda 2017 - Practice racing week © ACEA / Ricardo Pinto http://photo.americascup.com/
Oracle Team USA - 35th America's Cup Bermuda 2017 - Practice racing week © ACEA / Ricardo Pinto http://photo.americascup.com/

Harken AUS HL Snatch Block 660x82RS Sailing 660x82X-Yachts AUS X4 - 660 - 1

Related Articles

America's Cup - Splash and Crash on Day 1 of Practice Session 5
Practice racing got underway in the final long session ahead of the start of the America's Cup Qualifiers, next week. Practice racing got underway in the final long session ahead of the start of the America's Cup Qualifiers, next week. As with the previous sessions the full fleet did not participate - with Artemis Racing (SWE) electing to trial some new developments and Emirates Team New Zealand smashing a rudder before racing could get underway.
Posted today at 7:47 am America's Cup - Two wins apiece for Oracle and Softbank Team Japan
Four of the six America’s Cup teams were back in practice race action on the first day of practice racing Four of the six America’s Cup teams were back in practice race action on 15th May on the first day of the final week of practice racing before the 35th America’s Cup in Bermuda starts on 26th May, and the results proved promising for Oracle Team USA and Softbank Team Japan
Posted today at 5:41 am America's Cup - Emirates Team NZ break old rudder on Practice Day
Emirates Team New Zealand broke a rudder on the first day of Practice Racing on the Great Sound, Bermuda. Emirates Team New Zealand broke a rudder on the first day of Practice Racing on the Great Sound, Bermuda. The team confirmed to Sail-World that the rudders on for the sessions was an 'old up-range rudder'. The effect of the break is more an inconvenience to the team rather than the 'major setback' quoted in earlier ill-informed reports headlined in the New Zealand media.
Posted on 15 May America's Cup - Pirelli latest sponsor for Emirates Team New Zealand
Pirelli gets onboard Emirates Team New Zealand completing the team’s shortlist of highly committed brands Pirelli gets onboard Emirates Team New Zealand completing the team’s shortlist of highly committed brands for the 35th America's Cup. Pirelli, one of the world’s largest tyre manufactures, announcing its partnership with the team confirms once again to be at the forefront of international sports events.
Posted on 15 May Artemis Racing’s Iain Percy on the role of ACRM in 35th America’s Cup
Iain is worth listening to, especially with a subject as important as the rules and regulations of America’s Cup events In a recent video interview, Iain has given his thoughts on the role America’s Cup Race Management (ACRM) and its Race Director Iain Murray have in the 35th America’s Cup, and explains why clear governance is so important in professional sport.
Posted on 15 May America's Cup - Videos from Bermuda - May 13 - New videos added
Ahead of the start of the final long Practice Session the America's Cup teams were out on the Great Sound in Bermuda Ahead of the start of the final long Practice Session the America's Cup teams were out on the Great Sound in Bermuda this time in lighter winds of 5-10kts. Oracle Team USA appear to be taking their use of cyclors to another stage, with the crew configuration changing downwind, from having four grinders working upwind, to using only three downwind plus tactician, Tom Slingsby pedalling.
Posted on 14 May America's Cup - Emirates Team New Zealand's crew jumps ship
Emirates Team New Zealand lost a man overboard while training on the Great Sound on Saturday. Emirates Team New Zealand lost a man overboard while training on the Great Sound on Saturday. The incident occurred as the crew began to set up for a manoeuvre, and the crew began moving across the boat, from the video it is not possible to positively identify the crew member, but it is likely to have been wingsail trimmer and skipper, Glenn Ashby.
Posted on 14 May America's Cup - Breeze hits 50kts in Bermuda
The six America's Cup teams were literally blown off the Great Sound as gale-force winds hit the Royal Dockyard, on Frid The six America's Cup teams were literally blown off the Great Sound as gale-force winds hit the Royal Dockyard, on Friday. Emirates Team New Zealand's meteorologist, Roger 'Clouds' Badham explains what happened and why, as winds hit 40kts from one direction, dropped to 5kts and then changed direction and picked up to 50kts.
Posted on 12 May America's Cup - Coutts all but confirms Oracle Team USA adding cyclors
In the latest video blog from Bermuda, Oracle Team USA CEO, Russell Coutts is coy about the addition of cyclors In the latest video blog from Bermuda, Oracle Team USA CEO, Russell Coutts is coy about the addition of cyclors to Oracle Team USA's AC50, saying that the Defender is looking at additional grinding capacity. This involves adding a third grinding position into the AC50 rather than replacement of the existing pedestals.
Posted on 12 May America’s Cup Endeavour Junior Regattas – Program of events announced
Hundreds of children from Bermuda and around the world will take part in this prestigious and fun series of events First on the schedule is the O’pen BIC class which will feature 32 boats in total, including six competitors from Bermuda and the remaining 26 from around the world, again all under 15 years years of age.
Posted on 12 May
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy