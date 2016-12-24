Please select your home edition
America's Cup - Oracle Team USA on the significance of a botched tack

by Sail-World.com/NZ today at 1:20 am
Oracle Team USA sailing their AC45S in Bermuda, mid-November 2016 Sam Greenfield/Oracle Team USA http://www.oracleteamusa.com
Last April, Softbank Team Japan were the first of the America's Cup teams to perform a successful foiling tack in their AC45S.

A few days later their training buddies, the Defender, Oracle Team USA followed suit in Bermuda.

Now over six months down the track, the foiling tack has become de rigeur for the America's Cup teams.

In this video from Oracle Team USA, the team traces the history of the foiling tack and claim that a missed foiling tack could be the difference between winning an America's Cup race - same as a missed foiling gybe had major repercussions in the 34th America's Cup sailed in AC72's.

The Game Changer: Foiling Tack

Flying the course! It was all cheers when the team started foil-tacking upwind in April. It's a game changer and one of the more exciting moments of 2016 in our countdown to Christmas. "It’s very likely that the boat that can make it around the racecourse without touching the water will win this America's Cup," said tactician/sailing team manager Tom Slingsby. We hope you enjoy this moment and are having a great holiday season. #RaceToBermuda
Video by Sam Greenfield / ORACLE TEAM USA

Posted by ORACLE TEAM USA on Saturday, December 24, 2016
