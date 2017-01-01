Please select your home edition
Edition
X-Yachts AUS X4 728 - 2

America's Cup - Oracle Team USA finishes RR1 racing with four wins

by Oracle Team USA today at 3:27 am
Oracle Team USA - 35th America's Cup 2017 ACEA - Photo Gilles Martin-Raget http://photo.americascup.com/
Oracle Team USA, the defending champion of the America's Cup, has finished Round Robin One of the Louis Vuitton America's Cup Qualifiers with a four - one record.

With three races sailed in perfect conditions on Sunday afternoon in Bermuda, the team is the first to complete the Round Robin.

And with five points, including a bonus point earned from the Louis Vuitton America's Cup World Series, the Oracle Team USA is assured to be top of the leaderboard at the end of the first Round.

While skipper Jimmy Spithill says he's pleased to be on top of the leaderboard, he acknowledges the team has more to give.

'We hold ourselves to high standards so we're not completely satisfied,' he said. 'We still feel there is a lot of development on the table.'

After two wins on Saturday, Oracle Team USA opened the racing on Sunday with a win over Land Rover BAR. Spithill and tactician Tom Slingsby found themselves behind through the first downwind gate, but strung together some favorable windshifts to make a pass and win the race.

'Today was all about keeping your head up out of the boat and looking for those opportunities,' Slingsby said.

'It was a challenging day, but we had a couple of legs where we were able to thread the needle and make some good gains.'

In the second contest against Artemis Racing, Spithill said the team stalled out at a critical moment in the pre-start and again trailed early. Despite making big gains on the final upwind leg, there was not way past, and Oracle Team USA dropped its only race of the series.

In the final race of the day against SoftBank Team Japan, an early lead quickly turned into a dominating performance, leading to the four - one record.

'Today was about sailing well and trying to avoid the tough spots on the race course,' Spithill said. 'You needed to get off the line cleanly and keep the mistakes down.'

Conditions were good for racing all weekend, with sunny skies and winds in the eight to twelve knot range. Shifty conditions kept the tacticians busy.

Oracle Team USA was the only team to sail the maximum allowable three races on the day, providing a test to the powerhouses at the front of the boat. But grinder Ky Hurst was taking it in stride.

'We're just doing what we're born to do - give power to the people,' Hurst joked.

'We all have a role to play to make this boat go well. From a production point of view I think we did really well today.

'We've been training for this for a couple of years, so our fitness is at the point where we can deliver on a day like today.'

Sunday was America's Cup Endeavour day in Bermuda, a program strongly supported by Oracle Team USA over the past two years. At the dockout show on Sunday morning, Oracle Team USA sailors brought youth sailors on stage with them, while the America's Cup Endeavour program ran sailing trials adjacent to the race course during the afternoon.

Preliminary Results Table (team -- wins/losses -- points):

• Oracle Team USA -- 4 / 1 -- 5 points (includes 1 bonus point)
• Land Rover BAR -- 1 / 3 -- 3 points (includes 2 bonus points)
• Emirates Team New Zealand -- 3 / 1 -- 3 points
• Artemis Racing -- 2 / 2 -- 2 points
• SoftBank Team Japan -- 1 / 3 -- 1 point
• Groupama Team France -- 1 / 2 -- 1 point

Oracle Team USA is not scheduled to race on Monday.
BandG AUS Zeus3 660x82Dubarry AUS 2017 660x82 4Cooper Teamwear 660x82 1

Related Articles

America's Cup - Strong Day 2 for Emirates Team New Zealand
Race Day 2 for Emirates Team NZ was about getting down to business, with two big races Race Day 2 for Emirates Team New Zealand was about getting down to business, with two big races against Softbank Team Japan and Land Rover BAR respectively In race 9 against the Japanese Emirates Team New Zealand entered on starboard and both boats stayed apart until 30 seconds to the start, duelling down below the pin-end layline.
Posted on 28 May Louis Vuitton America's Cup – More action shots by Jude Robertson
Photographer Jude Robertson has provided this gallery of images from day one Photographer Jude Robertson has provided this gallery of images from day one
Posted on 28 May Louis Vuitton America's Cup Qualifiers –Day 1 images by Jude Robertson
Photographer Jude Robertson has provided this gallery of images from day one Photographer Jude Robertson has provided this gallery of images from day one
Posted on 28 May America's Cup - All teams on the water for Day 2 of Qualifiers
All six teams in the 35th America's Cup will be back in the water after herculean efforts by shore crews overnight. All six teams entered in the 35th America's Cup will be back in the water after herculean efforts by the Japanese and British shore crews overnight. Six races will be sailed today with Oracle Team USA competing in three of those, in a pre-arranged schedule which sees all boats sail the same number of races in each round.
Posted on 28 May America's Cup - Ainslie's Boarding Party - Frame by frame
Sail-World captured the incident at the start of Race 6 where Land Rover BAR (Ben Ainslie) mounted Softbank Team Japan Sail-World captured the incident at the start of Race 6 where Land Rover BAR (Ben Ainslie) mounted Softbank Team Japan - damaging the steering wheel and other deck damage to the Dean Barker skippered Challenger. The British boat was holed but continued to sail. The carbon shards can be seen hanging out of Land Rover Bar in a later shot during the final Race.
Posted on 28 May America's Cup - Qualifiers Race Day 1 action-shots by Ricardo Pinto
Ricardo Pinto was on water at 2017 America's Cup and provided this gallery of images from Qualifiers Race Day 1. Photographer Ricardo Pinto was on water at 2017 America's Cup and provided this gallery of images from Qualifiers Race Day 1.
Posted on 28 May America's Cup - BAR and Softbank duel before the start
35th America’s Cup got underway today with six matches. The conditions were ideal with southwest winds of 11-13 knots The 35th America’s Cup got underway today with six matches. The conditions were ideal with southwest winds of 11-13 knots and flats seas. The race course is inside Great Sound and the America’s Cup village and bases are at Dockyard, the most western extremity of the island.
Posted on 28 May America's Cup - Scary video from today's collision between GBR and JPN
LRBAR's hull not been stopped by SBTJ's windward foil there would have been serious injuries aboard the Japanese boat. All I can say is that had LRBAR's hull not been stopped by SBTJ's windward foil there would have been serious injuries aboard the Japanese boat. Moreover, notwithstanding the damage done to Land Rover BAR's boat, there must be considerable damage to the dagger-foil case of SBTJ. Considerable.
Posted on 28 May America's Cup - Day '1.5' gets underway in Bermuda
As Iain Murray put it so well, day '1.5' got underway in Bermuda today after postponement yesterday. As Iain Murray put it so well, day '1.5' got underway in Bermuda today after postponement yesterday.
Posted on 28 May A smashing start to the 35th America's Cup
Sir Ben Ainslie was forced to explain a highly dramatic collision in first day of Louis Vuitton America’s Cup Qualifiers Sir Ben Ainslie was forced to explain a highly dramatic collision in the first day of the Louis Vuitton America’s Cup Qualifiers on Bermuda’s Great Sound.
Posted on 28 May
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy