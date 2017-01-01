America's Cup - Oracle Team USA driven by data - Video

by Sail-World.com today at 11:03 amTeam Tactician Andrew Campbell? and Performance Manager Ian 'Fresh' Burns explain how the data collection takes place using 450 collection points aboard the AC50, and how it is utilised by the team on and off the water.Video by John von Seeburg & Mike Herbener / Oracle Team USA