America's Cup - Oracle Team USA - Tech Tuesday - Structural Platform
by John von Seeburg & Mike Herbener/Oracle Team USA today at 4:19 am
Learn more about the carbon fiber structure of OTUSA's America's Cup class catamaran.
Oracle Team USA sailing their AC45S in Bermuda Sam Greenfield/Oracle Team USA http://www.oracleteamusa.com
How does the fact that the boats are airborne for most of the race affect the hull design, structural engineering? Structural engineer Kurt Jordan explains in this video.
If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/151010