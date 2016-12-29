America's Cup - Oracle Team USA - Tech Tuesday - Structural Platform

by John von Seeburg & Mike Herbener/Oracle Team USA today at 4:19 amHow does the fact that the boats are airborne for most of the race affect the hull design, structural engineering? Structural engineer Kurt Jordan explains in this video.