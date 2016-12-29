Please select your home edition
Edition
Bavaria Cruiser 34 728x90

America's Cup - Oracle Team USA - Tech Tuesday - Structural Platform

by John von Seeburg & Mike Herbener/Oracle Team USA today at 4:19 am
Oracle Team USA sailing their AC45S in Bermuda Sam Greenfield/Oracle Team USA http://www.oracleteamusa.com
Learn more about the carbon fiber structure of OTUSA's America's Cup class catamaran.

How does the fact that the boats are airborne for most of the race affect the hull design, structural engineering? Structural engineer Kurt Jordan explains in this video.

Henri Lloyd 50 YearsZhik ZKG 660x82Barz Optics - San Juan Worlds Best Eyewear

Related Articles

America's Cup - Ashby confirms that Kiwis will sail AC50 in Auckland
Glenn Ashby has confirmed that Emirates Team NZ will launch their AC50, in Auckland and will do a substantial build up Emirates Team New Zealand skipper, Glenn Ashby has confirmed that Emirates Team New Zealand will launch their AC50, in Auckland and will do a substantial build up on the Waitemata harbour before shipping to Bermuda. Speaking on Newstalk ZB, Ashby said the Emirates Team New Zealand AC50 had been assembled and was having hydraulics, daggerboard systems and electronics being installed at present.
Posted on 8 Jan America's Cup - Team NZ has a re-think on launch after Protocol change
As a result of the Protocol amendment, Emirates Team New Zealand, like all of the other teams, face a strategic decision Emirates Team New Zealand is back hard at work this week as 2017, the year of the 35th America’s Cup, kicks off at the frantic pace. As a result of the Protocol amendment, Emirates Team New Zealand, like all of the other teams, face a strategic decision of when to launch their America’s Cup Class race boat
Posted on 4 Jan America's Cup - Emirates Team NZ win 28 day sailing blackout- Updated
The Protocol for the 35th America's Cup has been modified to institute a 28 day blackout sailing period In an deal, apparently brokered by the anonymous Arbitration Panel, the Protocol for the 35th America's Cup has been modified to institute a 28 day blackout sailing period, beginning January 9, 2017. The move follows a Hearing by the as yet unnamed Arbitration Panel for the 35th America's Cup, over the removal of the sailing of the America's Cup Qualifiers from New Zealand.
Posted on 3 Jan America’s Cup accelerating into 2017
The oldest trophy in int'l sport and a competition that will see six teams fighting it out on Bermuda’s Great Sound 2017 is the year of the 35th America’s Cup. The oldest trophy in international sport and a competition that will see six teams fighting it out on Bermuda’s Great Sound for the ultimate prize in sailing, and, arguably, the hardest trophy to win in sport.
Posted on 29 Dec 2016 America's Cup - Oracle Team USA on the significance of a botched tack
Softbank Team Japan were the first of the America's Cup teams to perform a successful foiling tack in their AC45S. In this video from Oracle Team USA, the team traces the history of the foiling tack and claim that a missed foiling tack could be the difference between winning an America's Cup race - same as a missed foiling gybe had major repercussions in the 34th America's Cup sailed in AC72's.
Posted on 29 Dec 2016 America's Cup - Kiwis put some coaching spine into team
Over the past two weeks Emirates Team NZ has announced the signing of two members to join their non-sailing team Over the past two weeks Emirates Team New Zealand has announced the signing of two members to join their non-sailing team. The roles of each have not been clearly spelled out in media releases. Both have represented New Zealand at Olympic level and in that regard come from a common heritage with several members of the Emirates Team Team NZ sailing crew.
Posted on 24 Dec 2016 America's Cup - Rod Davis returns to sharpen Kiwi Match-racing skills
Long time Team New Zealand coach Rod Davis has rejoined Emirates Team New Zealand as Match Race Coach Long time Team New Zealand coach Rod Davis has rejoined Emirates Team New Zealand as Match Race Coach as the team transitions from testing to training in the coming months in preparation for America's Cup racing in Bermuda starting on May 27, 2017. Davis left Emirates Team New Zealand in August 2014, after ten years with the team, saying that it was time for a change.
Posted on 15 Dec 2016 Oracle Team USA - Tech Tuesday - science of the sails on an AC50
Oracle Team USA's JB Braun presents a very interesting look at the design issues surrounding sail-design for the AC50 Oracle Team USA's JB Braun presents a very interesting look at the design issues surrounding sail-design for the AC50 class and wingsailed multihulls, using graphics and video plus expert commentary. There is plenty that is relevant to general sail design, and also an explanation of how the endplate effect works with the pod on the AC50, plus how the sail designers get a jib to get flatter.
Posted on 13 Dec 2016 America's Cup - More retrospective rule changes split Challengers
The America's Cup Competitors Forum pushed through more retrospective Protocol changes at a meeting The America's Cup Competitors Forum pushed through more retrospective Protocol changes at a meeting believed to have been held in Fukuoka at the time of the America's Cup World Series held in the City. One of the retrospective rule changes gives clear advantage to competitors who have opted to adopt the risky strategy of designing and developing light air and heavy air foiling daggerboards for the
Posted on 13 Dec 2016 America's Cup 2017 - Tickets on sale now
Tickets are on sale now at America’s Cup website for greatest race on water, 35th America’s Cup, taking place in Bermuda Tickets are on sale now at America’s Cup website for the greatest race on water, the 35th America’s Cup, taking place in Bermuda from 26th May until 27th June 2017. A full range of tickets are available to suit every need, whether it’s for access to the America’s Cup Village, seats in the grandstand, access to the Goslings Dark ‘n Stormy Island Bar, VIP hospitality at the Longtail Lounge
Posted on 10 Dec 2016
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy