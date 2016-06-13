America's Cup - Opening Media Conference - Spithill once more on form

by Richard Gladwell today at 2:59 amThose who were at the previous America's Cup in San Francisco will not forget the electric-charged tension as the skipper of the Defender was increasingly forced to defend an indefensible 1-8 win position. Then the tables turned as the Oracle Team USA skipper taunted the Kiwis and their media with every one of the eight consecutive race wins.Jimmy Spithill looked set to start where he left off in September 2013 - triumphant in the finale and punishing his early doubters who had counted him out.As that series progressed, then Emirates Team New Zealand skipper, Dean Barker emerged as a tortured soul - having to answer for an unthinkable snatching of defeat from the jaws of victory.



Now Spithill, once Barker's nemesis, is now his new best friend - thanks to a partnership formed between the Defender and the Japanese Challenger.



Spithill's old adversary and Barker's new was still there - Emirates Team New Zealand.



But the elephant, in the form of team boss, Grant Dalton was not in the room.



However, the Kiwi media were there in force, which prompted a welcoming jibe from Spithill to a question from RNZ's Todd Niall on whether the Defender's true role in the Challenger Qualification Round was to jimmy its outcome. 'It's to good see all you Kiwi media back here in the press conference,' was Spithill's opening salvo. 'I've missed you guys, and we're certainly looking forward to the days ahead.'



Spithill went on to explain that the reason for the Defender's involvement in the Qualifiers was to win and take a point advantage into the Match in a month hence.



He neatly skipped around the point that for a Challenger to do the same the team had to both win the Qualifier and the Challenger Final.







To his left sat Sir Ben Ainslie, CEO and skipper of Land Rover BAR - the well backed British team. Despite admitted speed issues, the world's most successful Olympic sailor said he was there to win and 'wouldn't be sitting here now' if he and his team believed they couldn't do it.



Having his ability to win being seriously questioned is a new perspective on the four-time Olympic champion. Some could recall his Olympic media conference in Weymouth in 2012 when Ainslie had demonstrated the Best of British to win his fourth Gold medal in the last leg of the last race. Few had doubted his ability before that event, unlike now.



To Ainslie's left sat the 26-year-old sailing prodigy, Peter Burling - who a substantial portion of the Kiwi nation believes could walk on water if he put his mind to it.



Burling is the new face of a team which still carries a lot of baggage back home from the 2013 loss, but who seem to be poised to exorcise their domestic demons.







'We've put them through a bit of a roller coaster at times,' said Burling. 'But it's amazing the support we get from back home. It gives us a great deal of pride and drive to keep going forward, and pushing to make the boat better and faster, and gives us the determination when we do go through the tough times to pull ahead. I don't think many of the other countries here have that level of support from back home', he added.



Part of the reason for that new Kiwi hope is the fact that only one of the sailing crew from the 2013 campaign is on Aotearoa New Zealand for the 2017 America's Cup - skipper and wingsail trimmer, Glenn Ashby. Normally that lack of America's Cup experience would be a sign of building for the future. But the Kiwis have seven Olympic medalists in their ranks from three sports - Sailing, Rowing and Cycling.



2012 Olympic Gold Medalist Nathan Outteridge, back for his second America's Cup as helmsman of Artemis Racing, often flies under the media radar as the Fourth Estate focuses on the more polarising characters of the America's Cup.



There is no doubt that Artemis Racing has surprised many with their performance in the Practice Racing Sessions, scoring a string of race wins off the Defender, Oracle Team USA.



Having been based in Bermuda for over 18 months, Outteridge said they were familiar with the environment in Bermuda 'not just the sailors but the whole shore team. We feel that going into racing that keeps everyone relaxed. We know from the travel to World Series events just how difficult competitions can be. Having a familiar environment on and off the water makes everyone comfortable. We've experienced all the weather conditions that Bermuda can offer - it is very variable - but we feel we are ready for whatever Bermuda can throw at us.'







The fact that Artemis Racing was still out training at 7.00pm that evening in 15-20kt winds, probably said more about the Swedish team and its determination than any words at a media conference.



It has to be said that 46year old Dean Barker, looks a lot more relaxed and at peace than the tortured soul that had the Kiwi nation shaking its head in bewilderment at the succession of losses in late September 2013.



Maybe it is the achievement of putting together a team - his team, from the outset.



But there is no doubt that Dean Barker has a spring in his step these days. The grimace of 2013 has been replaced with a relaxed grin.







While the Kiwi nation might have long memories, it seems that the other skippers in this regatta do not. All rate Softbank Team Japan - and with good reason in that they have taken races of the fancied teams and look to be on a solid development climb, leveraging off their unique relationship with Oracle Team USA.



'We've put together a team from virtually nothing. It's been phenomenal to be able to go and race against these other teams. I can assure you it is not too much of a hardship to come to work here each day, with the venue we have here in the Great Sound. It couldn't be better in these boats. We have a good variety of conditions and the opportunity to have close access to a race course. It's hard to find a better place to go sailing.'



Barker was coy about his determination to turn the tables on now-training partner Jimmy Spithill, preferring to think short-term. 'There is some strong competition to overcome, but it is one step at a time. The Challenger Selection Series which is going to be incredibly tough - and we are going to be focused on that, before focusing on the next part.'



Amongst Cup pundits, the French are probably the lowest rated. After coming late into the game, they have generally been on the losing side of the win equation in the Practice Sessions. Most of their few wins have been a result of gear break down on their competitor.







None of the skippers will dismiss Groupama Team France, skippered by one of the world's most respected sailors, Franck Cammas, and backed by a highly talented team from a nation acknowledged as being the world's top multihull force.



'Everything is possible in the race,' said Cammas. 'The race hasn't started yet, and we like to fight. We are very proud to race against the best teams in the world, and it will be very exciting to start to race.'



'We have a lot of respect for Franck,' said Jimmy Spithill. 'He and I worked together in the 2010 America's Cup campaign. He is a very tough competitor. He has gone out there, built teams and won. For us it doesn't matter who we are facing on the startline on the first day, it is going to be one hell of a fight, and it will be a great race.'



Peter Burling echoed Spithill's words comment on the respect they all held for the French team and what had been achieved in such a short time. 'They're no different from anyone else - we're going to have to put our best foot forward and sail well on the day,' he said referring to their first round match.



The bonhomie was shortlived, as the media conference was set to close and the subject turned back to the elephant not in the room.



Responding to Emirates Team New Zealand's self-styled position as the Lone Wolves of the 35th America's Cup, Jimmy Spithill claimed that the Kiwis had always been invited to every meeting to discuss the future of the event.



'I think Grant Dalton has shown he is a Lone Wolf. I think it is rare for me to agree with him, but I have to agree with that. He's created that (role) we've obviously wanted them involved. I've spoken with some of the Team New Zealand sailors, and they have a different opinion, but they can't say anything, ' Spithill claimed.



Racing has been cancelled for what was to be the first day of the 35th America's Cup due to a strong wind forecast. Racing will get underway on Saturday with the time slot being extended from 2.00pm to 5.00pm.





