America's Cup - On yer bike with Emirates Team New Zealand - Video

by Sail-World.com today at 9:02 am
The spray flies over the cycling grinders on Emirates Team NZ's AC50 during training in Auckland Hamish Hooper/Emirates Team NZ http://www.etnzblog.com
The use of leg powered grinding rather than the traditional arm-powered stations are an innovation that may only be seen in the upcoming America's Cup.

Those who have done the watts arithmetic will know that the numbers stack up heavily in favour of the cyclors.

In this video Emirates Team Zealand elaborate on the development of this innovation, and how they trained to develop the work-arounds over a three year period, before deciding to break ranks with the Grinders Union.

Perhaps the most surprising aspect of the process was that it was able to be kept secret around the Auckland waterfront for an extended period of time, until the story was broken by Sail-World.com two days before the official launch of the AC50.

