Please select your home edition
Edition
X-Yachts AUS X4 728 - 1

America's Cup - No easy options for Auckland to strike Cup paydirt

by Richard Gladwell, Sail-World.com today at 11:33 am
Emirates Team NZ sailing in front of the harbour backwater to be taken over by the Halsey Street extension proposal Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Using the same methodology as used for the 2000 and 2003 America's Cup, leading independent consultancy Market Economics has forecast that the 2021 America's Cup would add up to $1billion to the NZ economy - if held in Auckland.

Estimates of the cost of providing a suitable waterfront facility topped out at just under $200million, showing a four-fold return on investment in just four years.

A successful defence in 2021 would yield a further economic boost of $1billion, with almost no outlay for the central Government.

Following a closed workshop session with Auckland Councillors, Auckland Tourism, Events and Economic Development (ATEED) along with Panuku Developments (the city's development arm) held a media conference in Auckland late Monday afternoon.

There the five options for the America's Cup bases were presented.

The most creative, an extension to the area to the seaward side of Halsey Street and also Hobson Wharf, was also rated as the most difficult and most expensive.

Two of the options were for bases scattered across several locations. Two were centred around Captain Cook Wharf. However, neither is likely to succeed due to long-term conflicting use with cruise ships.

Two options were shown using Halsey Street as the America's Cup hub.

One involved the creation of a new wharf around which the team bases would be built launching into a central basin which had a side and protected exit to the sea. A two-boat team base site would be required at the end of nearby Hobson Wharf. This option would add a third basin to the two already in existence and would use the Viaducts Events Centre as a Media and International Broadcast centre.

The area would house five two-boat bases and three one-boat team bases.

A second reduced footprint for the Halsey Street option would have a smaller wharf extension, no third basin, and two two-boat teams plus one single boat team based in that location. A second extension would be required on the end of nearby Hobson Wharf to take a single two-boat team, and then a further two two-boat teams and two single-boat teams would be based on the Westhaven extension. The Media Centre would be in the Viaduct Events Centre and the America's Cup Village would also be based in the Viaduct area as in 2000 and 2003.

A third option also based around the Halsey St wharf, Hobson wharf would see two two-boat bases and one single-boat bases established on the Wynyard wharf area opposite Halsey St Wharf.

America's Cup team base option Halsey Street extension - forming a team basin. The option favoured by Emirates Team NZ. The Media Centre would be housed in the Viaduct Events Centre in the lower left of the image. © Auckland Council http://www.aucklandcouncil.govt.nz
America's Cup team base option Halsey Street extension - forming a team basin. The option favoured by Emirates Team NZ. The Media Centre would be housed in the Viaduct Events Centre in the lower left of the image. © Auckland Council http://www.aucklandcouncil.govt.nz


Clearly, the most elegant solution is the Halsey Street/Hobson Wharf extension with the teams clustered around the new basin. It is also said to be the most expensive of the options.

While it will attract the inevitable criticism from those averse to any new wharves being built on the Harbour, the optimum proposal does not encroach into the harbour beyond the existing wharf lines, and navigation in the harbour is unaffected.

Both Captain Cook Wharf extensions come close to intruding on existing harbour navigation lines. Responding to questioning ATEED and Panuku Development's spokesmen said that they had been told that it would not be possible to cease operation in time to free the wharf for America's Cup use, and it would seem that would rule out Captain Cook Wharf as an option.

Legacy use beyond the America's Cup is not clear, but if the America's Cup were not successfully defended by Emirates Team New Zealand in some future cycle the basin formed would be used for an expanded superyacht refit industry.

The new wharf extension would also be available as a marine water sports facility and used to attract events which are not possible to stage with current facilities.

ATEED General Manager Steve Armitage mentioned forming a long-term relationship with Volvo Ocean Race for an Auckland stopover. However a more extensive event list is required to utilise the facility - and that in turn would require ATEED and other bodies to be more aggressive about attracting significant events to Auckland and New Zealand. In particular event circuits which currently do not move out of the northern hemisphere would need to be targeted.

The APEC (Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation Conference) will be hosted in Auckland in 2021, and some of the hosting cost and infrastructure will be shared with the America's Cup. Also, as in 2003, if there is a second defence the economic return of up to $1billion would not require a second spend on infrastructure.

Team arrival and use of the bases has been targetted for late 2019 (summer) - later than earlier estimates of mid-2019 - winter in New Zealand. The resource consents need to be lodged in January 2018 and will be pushed straight through to the Environment Court to achieve a final decision by August 31, 2018.

Three criteria had been used to evaluate the options, explained Rod Marler of Panuku Developments - being the ability to be ready for the summer of 2019/20 when the first teams were expected to arrive. The second was whether the option would meet the team's requirements in terms of land space, water space and security as well as creating an event village. The third criteria tested whether the option offered a lasting legacy to the City, region and New Zealand.

ATEED's Steve Armitage and Panuku Developments Rod Marler face the media outlining the America's Cup base options © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
ATEED's Steve Armitage and Panuku Developments Rod Marler face the media outlining the America's Cup base options © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz


It was not clear where the idea originated that some teams would be bringing only a single boat - a surprising assertion given that the AC75 is a new class and any team that was serious about winning would need a two-boat program.

Neither was it clear where the overflow would go if more than eight teams (seven challengers and the defender) entered the 36th America's Cup. Given that 12 teams entered the 2000 America's Cup in Auckland and 10 entered the 2003 event, planning around just eight teams appeared rather conservative.

Responding to questions on the overflow, the two officials confirmed that either a second area would be required, or that teams would be restricted to bringing just one boat to Auckland.

Although no timetable has been published it would seem from the timings mentioned that the total regatta would be of three months duration instead of the one month for Bermuda in June 2017.

Team New Zealand have expressed a preference for the Halsey Street hub option which has all the teams in one area along with the Media Centre and America's Cup Village.

The funding of the facility would be shared between the Auckland Council, central Government and with private interests keen to be involved.

The benefit that private interests would derive from the new facility was not made clear.

As a Host City agreement is still in development, the officials said that an Event Fee had not yet been discussed, and would not come into play until it was known that Auckland would host the event. 'Potentially' was the response to a question as to whether they would expect an Event Fee to be paid.

Bermuda paid a USD15million (NZD21.7million) Event Fee for the right of hosting the 35th America's Cup.

The final decision on the favoured base option is expected to be taken at a full Council meeting on November 23.

Marina Exchange 660x82 1RS Sailing 660x82 AUSSail World NZ Lone Wolf

Related Articles

America's Cup - Ainslie describes Simmer hiring as 'massive coup'
Ainslie is obviously well pleased with the hiring of four times America's Cup winner, Grant Simmer as the team's CEO In an interview published the the Daily Telegraph (UK), Land Rover BAR principal, Sir Ben Ainslie is obviously well pleased with the hiring of four times America's Cup winner, Grant Simmer (AUS) as the team's CEO. Simmer was previously with Oracle Team USA and the Swiss Alinghi team, in a similar capacity.
Posted on 2 Nov America's Cup - Four times America's Cup winner joins British team
Four times America's Cup winner Grant Simmer will be joining the team as CEO The British America's Cup team, Land Rover BAR, led by Sir Ben Ainslie have today added a wealth of experience to their challenge with the announcement that four times America's Cup winner Grant Simmer will be joining the team as CEO. Simmer has competed in 10 America's Cup cycles, winning sport's oldest international trophy four times.
Posted on 2 Nov America's Cup - New York first to announce AC75 Challenger designer
Bella Mente Quantum Racing has announced that it has signed a AC75 design agreement agreement with Botin Partners Bella Mente Quantum Racing (BMQR) has announced that it has signed an exclusive agreement with Botin Partners Naval Architecture to design the AC75 yacht it will sail in the 36th America's Cup. The syndicate will represent the New York Yacht Club, which has returned to the America's Cup arena after a 15-year absence.
Posted on 20 Oct AkzoNobel and the VOR - Tienpoint sends a salvo back over the bows
Following on from our earlier story, Simeon Tienpont's Press Release from Saturday October 14th follows. Following on from our earlier story, Simeon Tienpont's Press Release from Saturday October 14th follows.
Posted on 15 Oct America's Cup - Challenger Finalist ponders entry for Auckland/Italy
Artemis Racing has announced that they are seriously considering an entry in the 36th America's Cup. The Swedish America's Cup team, Artemis Racing has announced that they are seriously considering an entry in the 36th America's Cup. The team issued a media statement confirmed that they were looking at contesting this America's Cup or sitting out the Auckland/Italy event and would come back for the 37th event.
Posted on 9 Oct America's Cup - Brits combine forces to compete in 52 Super Series
The British America's Cup team have announced that they will compete in the upcoming 52 Super Series. The British America's Cup team have announced that they have struck up a relationship with Tony Langley's 52ft team and will compete in the upcoming 52 Super Series. Land Rover BAR's Ben Ainslie the winner of five Olympic medals, four of them Gold, will lead his team aboard Langley Holdings’ Gladiator TP52 in one of the world’s leading high performance monohull race series.
Posted on 7 Oct America's Cup - New York Yacht Club makes a smart early move
New York Yacht Club's announcement of an entry in the 36th America's Cup may have seemed to some as a premature move. New York Yacht Club's announcement of an entry in the 36th America's Cup may have seemed to some as a premature move. Coming just seven days after the Protocol joint announcement, most would have expected the club with the longest involvement in the America's Cup to have at least waited until the concept drawing of the AC75 was published, at the end of November, before confirming their intentions.
Posted on 6 Oct America's Cup - Russell Green on Protocol's return to Cup traditions
In a second interview after the main media conference, last Friday Sail-World spoke to Russell Green In a second interview after the main media conference, last Friday Sail-World spoke to Russell Green - Team New Zealand's long-time rules and legal adviser and a key figure in the Protocol negotiation for the 36th Match for the America's Cup, to be held in Auckland or Italy. There are many significant differences between the latest Protocol and the one that governed the last Cup.
Posted on 5 Oct America's Cup - RNZYS welcomes New York YC's return to Cup fold
RNZYS and ETNZ welcome the announcement that the New York Yacht Club will challenge for the 36th America’s Cup. The Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron and Emirates Team New Zealand welcome the announcement that the New York Yacht Club will challenge for the 36th America’s Cup. To have the most famous yacht club in America’s Cup history back after a 14 year hiatus is a significant boost to the event and the principles of tradition and fair play which the Protocol for the 36th America’s Cup is built on.
Posted on 5 Oct America's Cup - Dan Bernasconi on shaping the AC75 'Beast'
Dan Bernasconi, Technical Director of Emirates Team NZ is leading the design team charged with developing the AC75 rule Dan Bernasconi, Technical Director of Emirates Team New Zealand, has turned his hand from leading the team charged with developing the quickest America's Cup multihull on the planet to performing a similar feat with a monohull. First step in the process is coming up with a concept boat, and then writing a class rule to accommodate that type. The 75ft monohull has been given various monikers, bu
Posted on 5 Oct
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy