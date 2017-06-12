America's Cup - New Zealand gripped in America's Cup fever
by Richard Gladwell, Sail-World NZ today at 5:08 am
New Zealand has once again caught the America's Cup fever with this dose reported to be worse than previous years.
Peter Burling's mother, Heather, holding two flags at the Challenger Final presentation - Day 3, Day 16 - 35th America's Cup - Bermuda June 12, 2017 Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Various supporters and supporters groups have sent in video clips of how they are celebrating the America's Cup and supporting Emirates Team New Zealand - the clips have been edited together into this compilation, narrated by Martin Tasker
