Please select your home edition
Edition
Sail Excchange 728x90 Used

America's Cup - New Zealand developed YachtBot does AC seating plan

by Sail-World.com/NZ today at 2:02 pm
Emirates Team NZ v Softbank Team Japan on Day 2 of the America's Cup Qualifiers. The Superyachts are anchored in a designated location, all marks are entered into YachtBot, and one of the numbered Boundary markers can be seen under the platform of Emirates Team NZ Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
A small New Zealand firm is making a significant contribution to the America’s Cup, with an online application which effectively 'seats' all participants in the 35th America's Cup each day - and then re-works the plan if there is a major course change.

A key feature of the 35th America's Cup in Bermuda is the setting of the boundary fence - which is denoted by a series of numbered buoys which relate to positions on an iPad or or other mobile device carried on each flagged boat.

‘YachtBot’ – GPS tracking systems invented by Dunedin firm Igtimi – is on nearly 40 boats operated by America’s Cup Event Authority (ACEA). These include official, photo, television, mark-setting and VIP boats.

YachtBot lets the race organisers build a “virtual stadium” on the water, and establishes a “seating plan” for nearly 1,000 Superyachts, VIPs, and the public. As weather conditions change, ACEA dynamically adjusts the race course and spectator areas to ensure that everyone is as close to the racing action as possible.

The system really comes into its own when Race Director Iain Murray has to rotate the course into a new angle or mark placement in key locations to cope with an unexpected change in wind direction, course configuration, or course length.

Complete Yachtbot
Complete Yachtbot "seating plan" screen visible on 40 official/flagged boats -


Each race has a target time of about 18 minutes duration, depending on windstrength the leg length will vary to achieve the target time.

To complicate matters further there is a set area where super yachts are accommodated on the fringe of the course, usually on the left hand side of the course, with the main spectator fleet being accommodated usually around the bottom marks, and with TV, media and photo boats being allowed inside the boundary but outside a minimum distance and position from the racing.

This America's Cup regatta has been notable for the lack of shouting and confusion on the water between various players - primarily because each can see where they are, and where they are supposed to be - and intervention by course marshalls is very rare, and usually very low-key - because everyone is seeing the same information and their place in the 'seating' plan.

If there is a major change in course location, or if racing gets underway after a delay waiting for the wind to build, all that is required is a simple radio call from the Race Director on the race channel advising that the course location has been set or changed, and the flagged boats can see the change and their position on the updated iPad.

The system works even on relatively small open ribs, with waterproof iPads being used.

Igtimi Co-director, Brent Russell, says “The America’s Cup has never been able to do this before, YachtBot is a critical part of on-water operations”.

Race Management screen showing the various
Race Management screen showing the various "players" - YachtBot


Using iPads, YachtBot also helps the organisers place the buoys on the course, and displays the AC50 race boats and helicopters to provide “full view” management. It allows skippers and passengers a first-hand account of where they are relative to the imaginary race boundaries.

Russell says YachtBot’s goal was to provide cutting-edge training and tracking tools at all levels of sailing from the Olympics to clubs. They have customised that technology for the America’s Cup.

“Our first tracking devices were on the 33rd America’s Cup boats in Valencia in 2010. Since then, we’ve made them accessible for club yachting. It’s great that America’s Cup has picked up on our hardware again at the elite level. The bonus is, we’ll bring this upgraded technology back to club yachting, so it’s a win for everyone,” he says.

Co-director, Kylie Robinson, says the YachtBot technology proved to be very popular during the America’s Cup World Series in Japan.

“They were impressed to find that the volunteers using our technology to place the race markers did so faster and more accurately than those who were fully qualified in buoy placement!” she says.

BIA 2017 Adelaide 660x82 SailingGiacomo Yacht SaleBeneteau SAIL Oceanis 51 and 57 660x82 1

Related Articles

Red Bull Youth America's Cup – More action shots by Studio Borlenghi
Britain grabs the title in the last-minute upset. Studio Borlenghi provided a gallery of images Britain grabs the title in the last-minute upset. Studio Borlenghi provided a gallery of images
Posted today at 10:09 am Red Bull Youth America's Cup – Images by Studio Borlenghi
Britain grabs Red Bull Youth America's Cup title in the last-minute upset. Studio Borlenghi provided a gallery of images Britain grabs Red Bull Youth America's Cup title in the last-minute upset. Studio Borlenghi provided a gallery of images
Posted today at 9:58 am America's Cup - Teams keep low profile ahead of Match restart + Video
The Defender and Challenger for the 35th America's Cup have kept a low profile in the five day hiatus The Defender and Challenger for the 35th America's Cup have kept a low profile in the five day hiatus before the regatta recommences on Saturday, local time. Bermuda has been experiencing the weather typical for this time of the year - light winds, in marked contrast to the fresh conditions which dominated the Challenger Semi-Finals and Finals, and the Qualifier series.
Posted today at 7:27 am Red Bull Youth America's Cup - NZ scores a hat-trick of wins
The NZL Sailing Team suffered heartbreak at the Red Bull Youth America’s Cup this morning The NZL Sailing Team suffered heartbreak at the Red Bull Youth America’s Cup this morning, narrowly missing out on retaining the trophy they won four years ago. The Kiwi team dominated today, winning all three races convincingly. Those wins, coupled with some poor results for Great Britain’s Land Rover BAR Academy who started the day with a handy seven-point lead
Posted today at 7:04 am America's Cup - Oracle Team USA gets a look aboard Kiwi AC50
There is a fair chance both teams will be looking at the latest content from a new America's Cup 3D Video application With Challenger and Defender intently going over their America's Cup campaigns and trying to evaluate the other's performances, there is a fair chance that they'll be looking at the latest content from a new 3D Video application which takes them aboard their rival's AC50 - sitting in the 'shotgun seat'.
Posted today at 3:07 am Great Britain grabs Red Bull Youth AC title in last-minute upset
Great Britain’s Land Rover BAR Academy have crowned Red Bull Youth America’s Cup Champions in most dramatic of fashions Great Britain’s Land Rover BAR Academy have been crowned Red Bull Youth America’s Cup Champions in the most dramatic of fashions, following a fantastic final day of racing on Bermuda’s Great Sound. New Zealand and Switzerland rounded out the podium.
Posted today at 1:20 am Stunning podium finish for Team Tilt at Red Bull Youth America's Cup
Team Tilt did it! Sebastien Schneiter & his team finished second edition of Red Bull Youth America's Cup in third place Team Tilt did it! Sebastien Schneiter and his team finished the second edition of the Red Bull Youth America's Cup in third place overall, achieving their sought after and hard-fought podium position. Land Rover BAR Academy are crowned Red Bull Youth America’s Cup champions with defenders NZL Sailing team in second place.
Posted today at 1:15 am Lionheart wins America's Cup J-Class Regatta
Studio Borlenghi provided this gallery of images from America's Cup J-Class Regatta. Studio Borlenghi provided this gallery of images from America's Cup J-Class Regatta.
Posted on 21 Jun Team Tilt in second place going into final day of Red Bull Youth AC
Switzerland’s Team Tilt ended the opening day of the Red Bull Youth America’s Cup finals in second place Switzerland’s Team Tilt, led by Sebastien Schneiter, ended the opening day of the Red Bull Youth America’s Cup finals (a youth version of the main event reserved for 18-24 year olds) in second place overall with one day left to go. The young team performed well in challenging conditions.
Posted on 21 Jun America's Cup - Emirates Team NZ's rookies show the new AC way
Emirates team NZ has not lost a start and leading around every mark for the first four races of the America's Cup Match Not losing a start and leading around every mark for the first four races of the 35th America's Cup Match is more than even the most one-eyed Emirates Team New Zealand fan could have envisaged. Sitting on a 3-0 points score doesn't seem like a just reward for such a scintillating and dominating performance in the opening stanzas of the contest for the premier trophy in sailing.
Posted on 21 Jun
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy