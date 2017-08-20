America's Cup - New York Yacht Club expected to announce Challenge

The New York Yacht Club. 37 West 44th Street - will be the second Challenger for the 36th America's Cup Carlo Borlenghi The New York Yacht Club. 37 West 44th Street - will be the second Challenger for the 36th America's Cup Carlo Borlenghi http://www.carloborlenghi.com

If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/157756

by Richard Gladwell, Sail-World.com today at 12:07 amsailingillustrated has long tipped the entry of New York Yacht Club, which has competed in both America's Cups sailed in New Zealand in 2000 and 2003 and also in the 1987 America's Cup sailed in Fremantle.The key personnel of the Challenge are expected to be announced as the Devos family, Hap Fauth and with Terry Hutchinson running the sailing program.A US citizen, Hutchinson was tactician for Emirates Team New Zealand in the 2007 America's Cup in Valencia.Sailingillustrated expects the Challenge to be announced during a conference call by New York Yacht Club Commodore Phil Lotz.The Club will be the first challenger after the Italian club Circolo della Vela Sicilia successfully challenged Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron at the conclusion of the 35th America's Cup in Bermuda on June 26, 2017.Entries open for the 36th America's Cup on January 1, 2018 and remain open for six months.The 36th Match will be sailed in Italy or Auckland in 75ft monohulls.