America's Cup - Nespresso returns to back Emirates Team NZ for AC35

by Hamish Hooper today at 7:26 am
Nespresso are another sponsor returning to back Emirates Team NZ for the 35th America's Cup © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Nespresso, the world wide reference for highest quality premium portioned coffee has today reaffirmed its sponsorship of Emirates Team New Zealand in its campaign to win the 35th America’s Cup.

Nespresso has a long-standing history of association with the world of sailing and Emirates Team New Zealand. Nespresso was a proud sponsor of the team when it challenged for the 34th America’s Cup in 2013. Additionally, Nespresso was also the Official Coffee of the 34th edition of the America’s Cup in San Francisco.

Grant Dalton, CEO Emirates Team New Zealand said: 'Emirates Team New Zealand are delighted to welcome Nespresso’s return as a sponsor of this year’s America’s Cup in Bermuda. It means a lot each time one of our valued sponsors wants to return to be part of our team and we value associations with premium international brands like Nespresso, where continuous innovation and commitment to success are a core part of the culture.”

Nespresso has signed up again to back Emirates Team NZ in their bid for the America's Cup © Emirates Team New Zealand http://www.etnzblog.com
John Ciaglia, Nespresso New Zealand Country Manager comments: “We are thrilled to continue support of Emirates Team New Zealand as they challenge for the 35th America’s Cup in 2017. Nespresso and its employees are inspired by our Kiwi sporting heroes and their inspirational attitudes and fighting team spirit, so it’s an alignment that we’re extremely proud to be a part of once again.”

John adds: “We wish the team every success in their quest for the ultimate cup and we will be supporting them every step of the way.”

The announcement comes as a welcome boost to the team at a frantic time of the campaign as it prepares its America’s Cup Class race boat that will race in Bermuda in May and June, while simultaneously moving the team base and operations from Auckland to Bermuda.

“It goes without saying that with the rate at which Emirates Team New Zealand operates, it is a very welcome boost to the team to have Nespresso onboard to help fuel the team as they work towards the 35th America’s Cup.” concluded Dalton.

Nespresso also sponsor the RNZYS organised Int Youth Match Racing Championships © RNZYS Media
