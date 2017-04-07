America's Cup - Nathan Outteridge explains the flight controls

Artemis Racing - Practice sessions in Bermuda, April 2017 Sander van der Borch / Artemis Racing Artemis Racing - Practice sessions in Bermuda, April 2017 Sander van der Borch / Artemis Racing http://www.sandervanderborch.com

by Sail-World.com/nz & Artemis Racing today at 10:24 amFor the 35th America's Cup the helmsman, and Olympic Gold and Silver medallist, Nathan Outteridge takes us aboard Artemis Racing for a close up look at 'Button City' and how critical the position of each is for the helmsman - along with the need for quick thinking about tactics and the position of your competitor.Artemis Racing has been the form boat of the last three major Practice Sessions - notable for their speed and sustained flight - Nathan Outteridge explains how it all comes together in the helmsman cockpit.