Ensign - Bavaria C57 April 2017

America's Cup - Nathan Outteridge explains the flight controls

by Sail-World.com/nz & Artemis Racing today at 10:24 am
Artemis Racing - Practice sessions in Bermuda, April 2017 Sander van der Borch / Artemis Racing http://www.sandervanderborch.com
One of the talking points of the last America's Cup was the buttons available to the helmsman and their function.

For the 35th America's Cup the helmsman, and Olympic Gold and Silver medallist, Nathan Outteridge takes us aboard Artemis Racing for a close up look at 'Button City' and how critical the position of each is for the helmsman - along with the need for quick thinking about tactics and the position of your competitor.

Artemis Racing has been the form boat of the last three major Practice Sessions - notable for their speed and sustained flight - Nathan Outteridge explains how it all comes together in the helmsman cockpit.

