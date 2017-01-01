America's Cup - More video from Bermuda and Practice Session 5
by MyislandhomeBDA today at 2:48 am
More video shot in Practice Session 5 from MyislandhomeBDA - including a look at the Regatta Base on Cross Island now getting the finishing touches ahead of the Regatta start on May 26.
Emirates Team New Zealand sailing on Bermuda’s Great Sound practice racing in the lead up to the 35th America’s Cup. Hamish Hooper/Emirates Team NZ http://www.etnzblog.com
Part 1 - Practice Session 5, Day 2 and 3 - Great Sound, Bermuda - May 16 and 17, 2017 :
Part 2 - Practice Session 5, Day 2 and 3 - Great Sound, Bermuda - May 16 and 17, 2017 :
Part 3 - Practice Session 5, Day 2 and 3 - Great Sound, Bermuda - May 16 and 17, 2017 :
Part 4 - Practice Session 5, Day 2 and 3 - Great Sound, Bermuda - May 16 and 17, 2017 :
Part 5 - Practice Session 5, Day 2 and 3 - Great Sound, Bermuda - May 16 and 17, 2017 :
Part 6 - Practice Session 5, Day 2 and 3 - Great Sound, Bermuda - May 16 and 17, 2017 :
Part 7 - Practice Session 5, Day 2 and 3 - Great Sound, Bermuda - May 16 and 17, 2017 :
