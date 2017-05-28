Please select your home edition
Edition
Beneteau SAIL Oceanis 35-38-41 728x90

America's Cup - More revealed on Brit's near sinking

by Daily Telegraph (UK) today at 7:09 am
Race 8 - Land Rover BAR - 35th America's Cup - Bermuda May 27, 2017 Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
A sobering day for the British challenger in Bermuda.

Two defeats from two races, both of them by substantial margins, took the wind firmly out of the sails of Land Rover BAR after the encouraging pace they had shown on the first day of qualifying on Saturday.

It might have been so much worse, though. That was probably the best way to look at Sunday’s results. The truth is, Land Rover BAR’s challenge was almost ended entirely by the collision they had with Softbank Team Japan on Saturday.

Martin Whitmarsh, the former McLaren F1 team principal who is now the chief executive of the Portsmouth-based team, revealed that the boat “very, very nearly sank” as a result of the damage sustained to the port hull, adding that that might have proved terminal for their Cup prospects.

For the rest of this story click here.
Sail Exchange 660x82 1RS Sailing 660x82Southern Spars - 100

Related Articles

America's Cup - Burling gets into gear on Day 2
Today six races were sailed in an extended program as organisers tried to catch up for the lost first day Those who have followed Peter Burling's international sailing career will be aware that he often has an unspectacular opening day, seems to re-focus overnight, and comes out with all guns blazing from the second day. That was certainly the case on Day 2 of the 35th America's Cup Regatta as he helmed his team to two come from behind wins.
Posted today at 5:34 am America's Cup - More images from Race Day 2 in Bermuda
Second gallery from Day 2 of the 35th America's Cup of the action for the six races sailed. Sail-World's Richard Gladwell was on the water again for Day 2 of the 35th America's Cup and provided this second gallery of images of the action for the six races sailed.
Posted today at 5:25 am America's Cup - Images from Bermuda - Day 2
Six races were sailed on Day 2 of the 35th America's Cup in Bermuda. Sail-World's Richard Gladwell caught the action Six races were sailed on Day 2 of the 35th America's Cup in Bermuda. Sail-World's Richard Gladwell was on hand to capture some of the action.
Posted today at 5:17 am America's Cup - Land Rover BAR has a show stopping nosedive
British America's Cup Challenger Land Rover BAR hasn't had the best of opening days for their America's Cup Regatta. British America's Cup Challenger Land Rover BAR hasn't had the best of opening days for their America's Cup Regatta. Yesterday there was the collision with Softbank Team Japan, which came close to sinking the Brit's AC50. Today in Race 8 Land Rover BAR had a spectacular and unexpected nosedive - which bought the AC50 to a near stop.
Posted today at 4:59 am America's Cup - Qualifiers Race Day 2 action-shots by Ricardo Pinto
Ricardo Pinto was on water at 2017 America's Cup and provided this gallery of images from Qualifiers Race Day 2. Photographer Ricardo Pinto was on water at 2017 America's Cup and provided this gallery of images from Qualifiers Race Day 2.
Posted today at 4:55 am America's Cup - Day 2 - Paul Cayard reports from Bermuda
Six fantastic races were held today on Great Sound, Bermuda, in 12 dropping to eight knots from the southwest. Six fantastic races were held today on Great Sound, Bermuda, in 12 dropping to eight knots from the southwest. What is of interest in a condition like this is to see who has the light air boards on and who has the all-purpose boards on.
Posted today at 4:35 am America's Cup - The sun shines on Cammas and Burling in Bermuda
Day two of the Louis Vuitton America’s Cup Qualifiers fell on America’s Cup Endeavour Day Day two of the Louis Vuitton America’s Cup Qualifiers fell on America’s Cup Endeavour Day, a celebration of the America’s Cup Endeavour Program, the America’s Cup’s youth education and sailing initiative.
Posted today at 4:23 am America's Cup - Iain Murray on today
Iain Murray, provides a recap on yesterday, what we can expect today and whether he would be keen to sail an AC50. Iain Murray, Regatta Director provides a recap on yesterday, what we can expect today and whether he would be keen to sail an AC50.
Posted today at 4:00 am America's Cup - Oracle Team USA finishes RR1 racing with four wins
Oracle Team USA has finished Round Robin One of the Louis Vuitton America's Cup Qualifiers with a four - one record. Oracle Team USA, the defending champion of the America's Cup, has finished Round Robin One of the Louis Vuitton America's Cup Qualifiers with a four - one record.
Posted today at 3:27 am Spithill & Oracle Team USA take 2nd Sunday victory with win over Japan
In its third race of the day, Oracle Team USA won the start against SoftBank Team Japan In its third race of the day, Oracle Team USA won the start against SoftBank Team Japan, with a strongly executed timed start and a long luff on the first leg, which allowed the American team to grab an early lead.
Posted today at 2:45 am
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy