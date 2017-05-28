America's Cup - More revealed on Brit's near sinking
by Daily Telegraph (UK) today at 7:09 am
A sobering day for the British challenger in Bermuda.
Race 8 - Land Rover BAR - 35th America's Cup - Bermuda May 27, 2017 Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Two defeats from two races, both of them by substantial margins, took the wind firmly out of the sails of Land Rover BAR after the encouraging pace they had shown on the first day of qualifying on Saturday.
It might have been so much worse, though. That was probably the best way to look at Sunday’s results. The truth is, Land Rover BAR’s challenge was almost ended entirely by the collision they had with Softbank Team Japan on Saturday.
Martin Whitmarsh, the former McLaren F1 team principal who is now the chief executive of the Portsmouth-based team, revealed that the boat “very, very nearly sank” as a result of the damage sustained to the port hull, adding that that might have proved terminal for their Cup prospects.
