America's Cup - More revealed on Brit's near sinking

Race 8 - Land Rover BAR - 35th America's Cup - Bermuda May 27, 2017 Richard Gladwell Race 8 - Land Rover BAR - 35th America's Cup - Bermuda May 27, 2017 Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz

If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/154161