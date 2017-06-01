Please select your home edition
America's Cup - More images from Day 7 - Qualifiers
by Richard Gladwell, Sail-World on 3 Jun
Artemis Racing - Round Robin 2, Day 6 - 35th America's Cup - Bermuda June 1, 2017 Richard Gladwell
www.photosport.co.nz
Second gallery of images from Day 7 of the America's Cup Qualifiers in Bermuda. This was the penultimate day of the second Round Robin.
Oracle Team USA - Round Robin 2, Day 7 - 35th America's Cup - Bermuda June 2, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Oracle Team USA - does finishing dive for fans. - Round Robin 2, Day 7 - 35th America's Cup - Bermuda June 2, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Emirates Team New Zealand - Round Robin 2, Day 7 - 35th America's Cup - Bermuda June 2, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Emirates Team New Zealand - Round Robin 2, Day 7 - 35th America's Cup - Bermuda June 2, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Groupama Team France Round Robin 2, Day 7 - 35th America's Cup - Bermuda June 1, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Oracle Team USA - Round Robin 2, Day 7 - 35th America's Cup - Bermuda June 2, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Groupama Team France Round Robin 2, Day 7 - 35th America's Cup - Bermuda June 1, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Emirates Team New Zealand - Round Robin 2, Day 7 - 35th America's Cup - Bermuda June 2, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Emirates Team New Zealand and highspeed mist - Leg 1- Round Robin 2, Day 7 - 35th America's Cup - Bermuda June 2, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Emirates Team New Zealand - Round Robin 2, Day 7 - 35th America's Cup - Bermuda June 2, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Groupama Team France and Emirates Team NZ - Round Robin 2, Day 7 - 35th America's Cup - Bermuda June 1, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Groupama Team France Round Robin 2, Day 7 - 35th America's Cup - Bermuda June 1, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Emirates Team New Zealand - Round Robin 2, Day 7 - 35th America's Cup - Bermuda June 2, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Oracle Team USA - Round Robin 2, Day 7 - 35th America's Cup - Bermuda June 2, 2017 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Related Articles
America's Cup - Reality check for Emirates Team New Zealand
Back to earth with a bump today for Emirates Team New Zealand
Back to earth with a bump today for Emirates Team New Zealand, the Kiwis handed a match-racing lesson from Oracle Team USA in an error-strewn end to the qualifying series. After enjoying two almost flawless wins yesterday, the challengers got off to the worst possible start by copping a double penalty at the start.
Posted today at 1:37 am
America's Cup – Oracle Team USA win point as Kiwis pick Land Rover BAR
Emirates Team New Zealand finished second in the final standings, one point behind eventual winners Oracle Team USA
At the conclusion on Saturday, Emirates Team New Zealand finished second in the final standings, one point behind eventual winners Oracle Team USA.
Posted on 3 Jun
LV America's Cup – Spithill beat Burling and Ainslie to earn bonus
Oracle Team USA, the two-time defending champion of the America's Cup, won both of its races on Saturday
The victory in the Qualifiers means Oracle Team USA will start the America's Cup Match on June 17 with a one point advantage over whichever challenger emerges from the Playoffs.
Posted on 3 Jun
America's Cup - Kiwis get wake up call in in Bermuda Finale.
Kiwi fans had an awful deja-vu experience during today's America's Cup Qualifier Series Finale on Bermuda's Great Sound.
Kiwi fans had an awful deja-vu experience during today's America's Cup Qualifier Series Finale on Bermuda's Great Sound. They had seen it all before in San Francisco in September 2013 - a wound that was re-opened today with surgical precision by Oracle Team USA's skipper, Jimmy Spithill
Posted on 3 Jun
America's Cup - Emirates Team NZ win two on penultimate day
A double race day in Bermuda for Emirates Team NZ with the Kiwis taking on Softbank Team Japan and Groupama Team France
A double race day in Bermuda for Emirates Team New Zealand, the Kiwis taking on Softbank Team Japan and Groupama Team France on the penultimate day of racing in the Louis Vuitton America’s Cup Qualifiers. Sailing in a perfect 13-15 knot breeze, strong starts and boat speed were the key factors in the Kiwi team dominating both races.
Posted on 3 Jun
America's Cup - Day 8 - Bragging Rights and Bonus Points up for grabs
The final day of racing in the Qualifier Round is set to take place today on the Great Sound in Bermuda.
The final day of racing in the Qualifier Round is set to take place today on the Great Sound in Bermuda. Four races are scheduled to take place, however the key point is not in who makes the cut for the Play-offs, but in whether the Defender Oracle Team USA will take a one point advantage into the America's Cup Match starting on June 17.
Posted on 3 Jun
America's Cup - Images from Day 7 - Qualifiers
Images from Day 7 of the America's Cup Qualifiers in Bermuda. This was the penultimate day of the second Round Robin.
Images from Day 7 of the America's Cup Qualifiers in Bermuda. This was the penultimate day of the second Round Robin.
Posted on 3 Jun
America's Cup - Day 7 - Paul Cayard reports from Bermuda
The wind was back today on Great Sound! 15 knots of wind from the South greeted the competitors and four races were held
The wind was back today on Great Sound! 15 knots of wind from the South greeted the competitors and four races were held. Different to other days, the wind was steady in both direction and velocity across the course. This made the racing less volatile and relatively tame. All teams were on their high speed boards. In each of the four races, the team that won the start, led the entire way.
Posted on 3 Jun
Groupama Team will not progress to America's Cup Challenger Playoffs
Groupama Team France will not progress to the Louis Vuitton America’s Cup Challenger Playoffs after losing today
Groupama Team France will not progress to the Louis Vuitton America’s Cup Challenger Playoffs after losing today (2nd June) to Emirates Team New Zealand. However, according to Helmsman Franck Cammas, the team will leave with a “smile” on their faces after their final race of the Louis Vuitton America’s Cup Qualifiers on Saturday 3rd June.
Posted on 3 Jun
America's Cup - A catch up with the Regatta Director before racing
My catch up with Iain Murray before racing today - and yes we should get racing in looking at forecast and the breeze
My catch up with Iain Murray before racing today - and yes we should get racing in looking at the forecast and the breeze on the course. We talk about the two sets of foils that each team is allowed to have under the rules, and also how tie breaks will be dealt with at the end of round robin two (at the moment we have three teams each on two points at the bottom of the scores)
Posted on 3 Jun
