America's Cup - More images from Carlo Borlenghi of the Cup parade

by Carlo Borlenghi today at 11:30 am
Emirates Team New Zealand Parade in Queen Street in Auckland ETNZ/Carlo Borlenghi
Second gallery of images from top international photographer, Carlo Borlenghi, who followed the welcome home parade in Auckland for the America's Cup.

Emirates Team New Zealand Parade in Queen Street in Auckland © ETNZ/Carlo Borlenghi
Emirates Team New Zealand Parade in Queen Street in Auckland © ETNZ/Carlo Borlenghi


Emirates Team New Zealand Parade in Queen Street in Auckland © ETNZ/Carlo Borlenghi
Emirates Team New Zealand Parade in Queen Street in Auckland © ETNZ/Carlo Borlenghi


Emirates Team New Zealand Parade in Queen Street in Auckland © ETNZ/Carlo Borlenghi
Emirates Team New Zealand Parade in Queen Street in Auckland © ETNZ/Carlo Borlenghi


Emirates Team New Zealand Parade in Queen Street in Auckland © ETNZ/Carlo Borlenghi
Emirates Team New Zealand Parade in Queen Street in Auckland © ETNZ/Carlo Borlenghi


Emirates Team New Zealand Parade in Queen Street in Auckland © ETNZ/Carlo Borlenghi
Emirates Team New Zealand Parade in Queen Street in Auckland © ETNZ/Carlo Borlenghi


Emirates Team New Zealand Parade in Queen Street in Auckland © ETNZ/Carlo Borlenghi
Emirates Team New Zealand Parade in Queen Street in Auckland © ETNZ/Carlo Borlenghi


Emirates Team New Zealand Parade in Queen Street in Auckland © ETNZ/Carlo Borlenghi
Emirates Team New Zealand Parade in Queen Street in Auckland © ETNZ/Carlo Borlenghi


Emirates Team New Zealand Parade in Queen Street in Auckland © ETNZ/Carlo Borlenghi
Emirates Team New Zealand Parade in Queen Street in Auckland © ETNZ/Carlo Borlenghi


Emirates Team New Zealand Parade in Queen Street in Auckland © ETNZ/Carlo Borlenghi
Emirates Team New Zealand Parade in Queen Street in Auckland © ETNZ/Carlo Borlenghi


Emirates Team New Zealand Parade in Queen Street in Auckland © ETNZ/Carlo Borlenghi
Emirates Team New Zealand Parade in Queen Street in Auckland © ETNZ/Carlo Borlenghi


Emirates Team New Zealand Parade in Queen Street in Auckland © ETNZ/Carlo Borlenghi
Emirates Team New Zealand Parade in Queen Street in Auckland © ETNZ/Carlo Borlenghi


Emirates Team New Zealand Parade in Queen Street in Auckland © ETNZ/Carlo Borlenghi
Emirates Team New Zealand Parade in Queen Street in Auckland © ETNZ/Carlo Borlenghi


Emirates Team New Zealand Parade in Queen Street in Auckland © ETNZ/Carlo Borlenghi
Emirates Team New Zealand Parade in Queen Street in Auckland © ETNZ/Carlo Borlenghi


Glenn Ashby - Emirates Team New Zealand Parade in Queen Street in Auckland © ETNZ/Carlo Borlenghi
Glenn Ashby - Emirates Team New Zealand Parade in Queen Street in Auckland © ETNZ/Carlo Borlenghi


Emirates Team New Zealand Parade in Queen Street in Auckland © ETNZ/Carlo Borlenghi
Emirates Team New Zealand Parade in Queen Street in Auckland © ETNZ/Carlo Borlenghi

