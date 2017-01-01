Please select your home edition
Edition
Asia
Australia
Canada
Europe North
Europe South
New Zealand
United Kingdom
USA
YachtsandYachting.com
Cruising Northern
Cruising Southern
Marine Business
Powerboats
Fishing
NZ Boating World
Show Menu
HOME
FEATURES
CRUISING
RACING
FAVOURITES
CLUBS
CLASSES
CALENDAR
FORUM
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
WEATHER
PARTNERS
CLASSIFIEDS
JOBS
SHOPPING
NEWSLETTERS
SUBMIT NEWS
CONTACT
STATS
America's Cup - More images from Carlo Borlenghi of the Cup parade
by Carlo Borlenghi today at 11:30 am
Emirates Team New Zealand Parade in Queen Street in Auckland ETNZ/Carlo Borlenghi
Tweet
Second gallery of images from top international photographer, Carlo Borlenghi, who followed the welcome home parade in Auckland for the America's Cup.
Emirates Team New Zealand Parade in Queen Street in Auckland © ETNZ/Carlo Borlenghi
Emirates Team New Zealand Parade in Queen Street in Auckland © ETNZ/Carlo Borlenghi
Emirates Team New Zealand Parade in Queen Street in Auckland © ETNZ/Carlo Borlenghi
Emirates Team New Zealand Parade in Queen Street in Auckland © ETNZ/Carlo Borlenghi
Emirates Team New Zealand Parade in Queen Street in Auckland © ETNZ/Carlo Borlenghi
Emirates Team New Zealand Parade in Queen Street in Auckland © ETNZ/Carlo Borlenghi
Emirates Team New Zealand Parade in Queen Street in Auckland © ETNZ/Carlo Borlenghi
Emirates Team New Zealand Parade in Queen Street in Auckland © ETNZ/Carlo Borlenghi
Emirates Team New Zealand Parade in Queen Street in Auckland © ETNZ/Carlo Borlenghi
Emirates Team New Zealand Parade in Queen Street in Auckland © ETNZ/Carlo Borlenghi
Emirates Team New Zealand Parade in Queen Street in Auckland © ETNZ/Carlo Borlenghi
Emirates Team New Zealand Parade in Queen Street in Auckland © ETNZ/Carlo Borlenghi
Emirates Team New Zealand Parade in Queen Street in Auckland © ETNZ/Carlo Borlenghi
Glenn Ashby - Emirates Team New Zealand Parade in Queen Street in Auckland © ETNZ/Carlo Borlenghi
Emirates Team New Zealand Parade in Queen Street in Auckland © ETNZ/Carlo Borlenghi
If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/155283
Related Articles
America's Cup - Carlo Borlenghi's images of the Cup parade in Auckland
Top international photographer, Carlo Borlenghi, was on hand to follow the welcome home parade in Auckland
Top international photographer, Carlo Borlenghi, was on hand to follow the welcome home parade in Auckland for the America's Cup, won last month by Emirates Team New Zealand for the Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron. A crowd of 80,000 fans greeted the Cup, many of who could remember a similar parade for the first NZ win in 1995 with Sir peter Blake and Sir Russell Coutts
Posted today at 11:09 am
America's Cup - Images as Auckland celebrates the Cup's return
Auckland crowds, estimated at 80,000, braved thunder, lightning and rain to welcome Emirates Team NZ
Auckland crowds, estimated at 80,000, braved thunder, lightning and rain to give Emirates Team New Zealand and the America's Cup an enthusiastic welcome in scenes reminiscent of a similar parade in 1995 when Sir Peter Blake and Sir Russell Coutts returned with the Auld Mug from San Diego.
Posted today at 10:28 am
America's Cup - Huge crowds brave rain and thunder to welcome Cup
A crowd estimated at over 80,000 lined Auckland's streets and waterfront to welcome Emirates Team New Zealand
A crowd estimated at over 80,000 lined Auckland's streets and waterfront to welcome Emirates Team New Zealand and the America's Cup back to New Zealand. The parade began halfway down Auckland's main street and worked its way around the waterfront to the Viaduct Harbour, when the premier trophy in sailing was put aboard a ferry along with the team and some media to tour the waterfront.
Posted today at 9:20 am
America's Cup - On the Emirates A380 with Emirates Team New Zealand
Top sailing photographer, Carlo Borlenghi travelled with Emirates Team New Zealand from Bermuda to Dubai
Top sailing photographer, Carlo Borlenghi travelled with Emirates Team New Zealand from Bermuda to Dubai and back to Auckland. Here's his images from the plane as the America's Cup and winning team team travelled non-stop on an Emirates A-380
Posted on 5 Jul
America's Cup - Carlo Borlenghi's view of the Auld Mug's return to NZ
Top sailing photographer, Carlo Borlenghi, travelled to Dubai with America's Cup Champions Emirates Team New Zealand
Top sailing photographer, Carlo Borlenghi, travelled to Dubai with America's Cup Champions Emirates Team New Zealand and then onto Auckland to capture these images of the Auld Mug's return to New Zealand.
Posted on 5 Jul
America's Cup - The Auld Mug returns to Aotearoa + Video
The America's Cup arrived back in New Zealand around 11.00am on Wednesday morning, local time.
The America's Cup arrived back in New Zealand around 11.00am on Wednesday morning, local time. The Auld Mug was accompanied by over 50 team members after a non-stop flight from Dubai in an Emirates Airlines A380. A crowd of mostly friends and family were almost out-numbered by a large media contingent representing all the major news outlets and conglomerates.
Posted on 5 Jul
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please
contact our team
. If you encounter any technical issues then please email
techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions
|
Privacy Policy