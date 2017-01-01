America's Cup - Meet Oracle Racing's Paul Bieker

Oracle Team USA - Practice Session 3, - April 10-12, 2017 Austin Wong | ACEA Oracle Team USA - Practice Session 3, - April 10-12, 2017 Austin Wong | ACEA

If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/153522

by Sail-World.com on 5 MayPaul Bieker has a been a designer with Oracle Team USA in its various renditions since 2003, from the IACC class to the 120ft trimaran, and then the AC72 and now AC50.Also a noted Int 14 designer, Paul Bieker describes his role in the Defender team in this short video interview.Video by John von Seeburg & Mike Herbener / Oracle Team USA