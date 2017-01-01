America's Cup - Meet Oracle Racing's Paul Bieker
by Sail-World.com on 5 May
With the new America's Cup Class boats, the teams are measuring performance gains in knots rather than hundredths of knots. Meet Paul Bieker, lead design engineer for Oracle Team USA and an instrumental player in these advancements.
Oracle Team USA - Practice Session 3, - April 10-12, 2017 Austin Wong | ACEA
Paul Bieker has a been a designer with Oracle Team USA in its various renditions since 2003, from the IACC class to the 120ft trimaran, and then the AC72 and now AC50.
Also a noted Int 14 designer, Paul Bieker describes his role in the Defender team in this short video interview.
Video by John von Seeburg & Mike Herbener / Oracle Team USA
